NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growth of the global IT services spending in 2021 is predicted to pass the one-billion-dollar mark and the major chunk of that forecast focuses on the software development industry.
2020 was a break-through year for the software development industry as the global pandemic drastically sped up the digital transformation and migrated customers across sectors online.
In fact, in order to scale their business, ventures of all sizes keep a close eye on prevalent software development outsourcing trends, one of which is offshoring – an effective way to engage talent that is scarce and/or significantly more expensive in the home market.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top offshore software development companies that help businesses design, develop and maintain applications, frameworks and/or other software components. These companies help clients digitalize their processes as well as establish an effective online presence.
The top offshore software development companies in March are:
1. SYTOSS - sytoss.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, IT Services & Consulting and more
2. Aryavrat Infotech Inc. - aryausa.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more
3. SHIFT ASIA - shiftasia.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce App Development, Mobile App Development and more
4. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development and more
5. Maruti Techlabs - marutitech.com
Expertise: Software Development, PHP Development, Website Design and more
6. Incubasys - incubasys.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Design & Development, Game Development and more
7. Intellias - intellias.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development and more
8. Sloboda Studio - sloboda-studio.com
Expertise: Software Development, Ruby on Rails, Back-End/Front-End Development and more
9. Concise Software - concisesoftware.com
Expertise: Software Development, Website Design & Development, Business Consulting and more
10. SaM Solutions - sam-solutions.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more
11. GodSpeed Games - godspeedgames.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Mobile App Design & Development and more
12. KindGeek - kindgeek.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Website Design & Development and more
13. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Digital Marketing and more
14. TechStalwarts Software Development LLP - techstalwarts.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Services and more
15. System Plus - systemplus.co
Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Cybersecurity and more
16. Daxx - daxx.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, IT Relocation and more
17. Kodius - kodius.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Responsive Website Design & Development and more
18. SpdLoad - spdload.com
Expertise: Software Development, Business Consulting, Mobile App Development and more
19. Scand- scand.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more
20. RapidValue Solutions - rapidvaluesolutions.com
Expertise: Software Development, Product Engineering, UX Design and more
21. GBKSOFT - gbksoft.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design and more
22. Forbytes - forbytes.com
Expertise: Software Development, Magento Development, Web App Development and more
23. Nimap Infotech - nimapinfotech.com
Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development and more
24. TheBlockBox - theblockbox.io
Expertise: Software Development & Design, eCommerce Development, Blockchain Development and more
25. Acropolis Infotech (P) Limited - acropolisinfotech.com
Expertise: Software Development, Business Consulting, QA & Testing and more
Brands can explore the top offshore software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush