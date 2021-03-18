NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The growth of the global IT services spending in 2021 is predicted to pass the one-billion-dollar mark and the major chunk of that forecast focuses on the software development industry.

2020 was a break-through year for the software development industry as the global pandemic drastically sped up the digital transformation and migrated customers across sectors online.

In fact, in order to scale their business, ventures of all sizes keep a close eye on prevalent software development outsourcing trends, one of which is offshoring – an effective way to engage talent that is scarce and/or significantly more expensive in the home market.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top offshore software development companies that help businesses design, develop and maintain applications, frameworks and/or other software components. These companies help clients digitalize their processes as well as establish an effective online presence.

The top offshore software development companies in March are:

1. SYTOSS - sytoss.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, IT Services & Consulting and more

2. Aryavrat Infotech Inc. - aryausa.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more

3. SHIFT ASIA - shiftasia.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce App Development, Mobile App Development and more

4. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development and more

5. Maruti Techlabs - marutitech.com

Expertise: Software Development, PHP Development, Website Design and more

6. Incubasys - incubasys.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Design & Development, Game Development and more

7. Intellias - intellias.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development and more

8. Sloboda Studio - sloboda-studio.com

Expertise: Software Development, Ruby on Rails, Back-End/Front-End Development and more

9. Concise Software - concisesoftware.com

Expertise: Software Development, Website Design & Development, Business Consulting and more

10. SaM Solutions - sam-solutions.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more

11. GodSpeed Games - godspeedgames.com

Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Mobile App Design & Development and more

12. KindGeek - kindgeek.com

Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Website Design & Development and more

13. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com

Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Digital Marketing and more

14. TechStalwarts Software Development LLP - techstalwarts.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, UI/UX Services and more

15. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: Software Development, IT Services & Consulting, Cybersecurity and more

16. Daxx - daxx.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, IT Relocation and more

17. Kodius - kodius.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Responsive Website Design & Development and more

18. SpdLoad - spdload.com

Expertise: Software Development, Business Consulting, Mobile App Development and more

19. Scand- scand.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more

20. RapidValue Solutions - rapidvaluesolutions.com

Expertise: Software Development, Product Engineering, UX Design and more

21. GBKSOFT - gbksoft.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design and more

22. Forbytes - forbytes.com

Expertise: Software Development, Magento Development, Web App Development and more

23. Nimap Infotech - nimapinfotech.com

Expertise: Software Development, Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development and more

24. TheBlockBox - theblockbox.io

Expertise: Software Development & Design, eCommerce Development, Blockchain Development and more

25. Acropolis Infotech (P) Limited - acropolisinfotech.com

Expertise: Software Development, Business Consulting, QA & Testing and more

Brands can explore the top offshore software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

