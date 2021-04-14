NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An average user spends around 2.5 hours on various social media platforms. Businesses invest heavily in their social media efforts and influencer marketing as 54% of social browsers use social networks to research products and/or services.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the April ranking of the top social media companies that help businesses optimize their social media presence and connect, engage and interact with prospective customers.

The top social media marketing companies & influencer marketing companies in April are:

1. The Creative Exchange – thecreativeexchange.co

The Creative Exchange is a Brooklyn-based social media agency and content studio.

The Creative Exchange works with CPG brands to handle all visual content creation, organic and paid social, influencers and partnerships.

2. MG Empower – mgempower.com

MG Empower is a global influencer marketing agency that works for people and brands to reach their full potential.

They help clients grow their businesses, reach new audiences and make an impact with digital and influencer marketing.

3. Viral In Nature Inc. – viralinnature.com

Viral In Nature is a social media, reputation management and web development agency.

Their social media command center is located in Calgary, Alberta. They believe in capturing the power of social media for the benefit of their clients.

4. No Revisions - norevisions.co

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing and more

5. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, eCommerce Marketing and more

6. NUDEAL Agency - nudealagency.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more

7. Forge Digital Marketing, LLC - forgedigitalmarketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Inbound Marketing and more

8. The Brand-Agency - thebrand-agency.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Email Marketing and more

9. The Hoyt Organization - hoytorg.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Influencer Marketing and more

10. JYZ Design - jyzdesign.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing and more

11. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org

Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Integrated Marketing and more

12. Scale: Digital Marketing - marketingwithscale.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing Consulting, Content Marketing and more

13. Branch & Bramble - branchandbramble.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Advertising and more

14. Cyclone Social - cyclonesocial.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Content Marketing and more

15. North Star HQ - northstarhq.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Email Marketing, PPC and more

16. Lazaro Lifestyle Media - lazarolifestylemedia.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, SEO, PPC and more

17. Toast Studio - gotoast.ca

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more

18. pr.business - pr.business

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Agency Services and more

19. MGMT Digital - mgmtdigital.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Lead Generation and more

20. EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Content Marketing and more

Brands can explore the top social media & influencer marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.