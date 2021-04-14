NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An average user spends around 2.5 hours on various social media platforms. Businesses invest heavily in their social media efforts and influencer marketing as 54% of social browsers use social networks to research products and/or services.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the April ranking of the top social media companies that help businesses optimize their social media presence and connect, engage and interact with prospective customers.
The top social media marketing companies & influencer marketing companies in April are:
1. The Creative Exchange – thecreativeexchange.co
The Creative Exchange is a Brooklyn-based social media agency and content studio.
The Creative Exchange works with CPG brands to handle all visual content creation, organic and paid social, influencers and partnerships.
2. MG Empower – mgempower.com
MG Empower is a global influencer marketing agency that works for people and brands to reach their full potential.
They help clients grow their businesses, reach new audiences and make an impact with digital and influencer marketing.
3. Viral In Nature Inc. – viralinnature.com
Viral In Nature is a social media, reputation management and web development agency.
Their social media command center is located in Calgary, Alberta. They believe in capturing the power of social media for the benefit of their clients.
4. No Revisions - norevisions.co
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing and more
5. Public Haus Agency - publichausagency.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, eCommerce Marketing and more
6. NUDEAL Agency - nudealagency.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more
7. Forge Digital Marketing, LLC - forgedigitalmarketing.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Inbound Marketing and more
8. The Brand-Agency - thebrand-agency.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Email Marketing and more
9. The Hoyt Organization - hoytorg.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Influencer Marketing and more
10. JYZ Design - jyzdesign.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing and more
11. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org
Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Integrated Marketing and more
12. Scale: Digital Marketing - marketingwithscale.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Marketing Consulting, Content Marketing and more
13. Branch & Bramble - branchandbramble.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Digital Advertising and more
14. Cyclone Social - cyclonesocial.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Content Marketing and more
15. North Star HQ - northstarhq.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, Email Marketing, PPC and more
16. Lazaro Lifestyle Media - lazarolifestylemedia.com
Expertise: Social Media Management, SEO, PPC and more
17. Toast Studio - gotoast.ca
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Content Marketing and more
18. pr.business - pr.business
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Agency Services and more
19. MGMT Digital - mgmtdigital.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Lead Generation and more
20. EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Content Marketing and more
Brands can explore the top social media & influencer marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush