NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having dipped in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, the global consulting services industry has shown strong signs of recovery in 2021, growing from $132 to $160 billion in the space of one year.

These services span a wide range of specializations, including:

  • Business consulting
  • Branding & creative
  • Marketing
  • Digital growth and transformation
  • Software
  • And so on

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued a May ranking of the top consulting firms worldwide.

The ranked companies specialize in various fields and work with businesses of all sizes, from startups and small to medium enterprises to large corporations.

The best consulting firms in May 2021 are:

1. Simplus - simplus.com

Expertise: Contract Management, Managed IT Services, Change Management and more

2. Return On Now - returnonnow.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Inbound Marketing Training, Internet Marketing Coaching and more

3. F5 Studio - f5-studio.com

Expertise: Web Design, Brand Identity, Social Media Marketing and more

4. FRAMEHOUNDS - framehounds.com

Expertise: Motion Video Storytelling, Mobile App Explainer Videos, Script Writing and more

5. Stoltenberg Consulting - stoltenberg.com

Expertise: Managed IT Services, Revenue Cycle Management, Healthcare Analysis and more

6. mindworks GmbH - mindworks.de

Expertise: Software Development, UX Design, PHP Development and more

7. Rioks - rioks.com

Expertise: Marketing Operations Management, Marketing Recruitment Consulting, Marketing Technology Consulting and more

8. Erretres. The Strategic Design Company - erretres.com

Expertise: Brand Identity, UX Design, Web Design and more

9. BeyondKey Systems - beyondkey.com

Expertise: AI & Machine Learning, IoT, Software Testing and more

10. Newman Grace Inc. - newmangrace.com

Expertise: Integrated Marketing Communication, Advertising, Brand Consulting and more

11. Outsourced Marketing Inc. - outsourcedmarketing.ca

Expertise: Content Marketing, Online Advertising, SEO and more

12. Growth Hack Consulting - wearegrowthhack.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media Management, Web Development and more

13. Auell Consulting - Denver Product Design - denverproductdesign.com

Expertise: Packaging Design, Manufacturing Support, Logo Design and more

14. VINT Consult - vintconsult.com

Expertise: Strategy Consulting, Marketing Consulting, Security Consulting and more

15. MAKO Design + Invent - makodesign.com

Expertise: Product Design, Industrial Design, Mechanical Engineering and more

16. Tangent - tangent.co.uk

Expertise: Market Research, Stakeholder Research, Technical & Data Consulting and more

17. Rocketech Development - rocketech.it

Expertise: IoT, HR Solutions, UX Design and more

18. Think PR - thinkpr.dk

Expertise: Strategic Communications, Public Relations, Advertising and more

19. InData Labs - indatalabs.com

Expertise: AI Software Development, Machine Learning Consulting, Consumer Sentiment Analysis and more

20. JaxonLabs Brand Innovation - jaxonlabs.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, Web Design and more

Brands can explore the top consulting companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Emma Debeljak, DesignRush, 8008565417, emma@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.