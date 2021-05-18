NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having dipped in 2020 due to the COVID crisis, the global consulting services industry has shown strong signs of recovery in 2021, growing from $132 to $160 billion in the space of one year.
These services span a wide range of specializations, including:
- Business consulting
- Branding & creative
- Marketing
- Digital growth and transformation
- Software
- And so on
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has issued a May ranking of the top consulting firms worldwide.
The ranked companies specialize in various fields and work with businesses of all sizes, from startups and small to medium enterprises to large corporations.
The best consulting firms in May 2021 are:
1. Simplus - simplus.com
Expertise: Contract Management, Managed IT Services, Change Management and more
2. Return On Now - returnonnow.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Inbound Marketing Training, Internet Marketing Coaching and more
3. F5 Studio - f5-studio.com
Expertise: Web Design, Brand Identity, Social Media Marketing and more
4. FRAMEHOUNDS - framehounds.com
Expertise: Motion Video Storytelling, Mobile App Explainer Videos, Script Writing and more
5. Stoltenberg Consulting - stoltenberg.com
Expertise: Managed IT Services, Revenue Cycle Management, Healthcare Analysis and more
6. mindworks GmbH - mindworks.de
Expertise: Software Development, UX Design, PHP Development and more
7. Rioks - rioks.com
Expertise: Marketing Operations Management, Marketing Recruitment Consulting, Marketing Technology Consulting and more
8. Erretres. The Strategic Design Company - erretres.com
Expertise: Brand Identity, UX Design, Web Design and more
9. BeyondKey Systems - beyondkey.com
Expertise: AI & Machine Learning, IoT, Software Testing and more
10. Newman Grace Inc. - newmangrace.com
Expertise: Integrated Marketing Communication, Advertising, Brand Consulting and more
11. Outsourced Marketing Inc. - outsourcedmarketing.ca
Expertise: Content Marketing, Online Advertising, SEO and more
12. Growth Hack Consulting - wearegrowthhack.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media Management, Web Development and more
13. Auell Consulting - Denver Product Design - denverproductdesign.com
Expertise: Packaging Design, Manufacturing Support, Logo Design and more
14. VINT Consult - vintconsult.com
Expertise: Strategy Consulting, Marketing Consulting, Security Consulting and more
15. MAKO Design + Invent - makodesign.com
Expertise: Product Design, Industrial Design, Mechanical Engineering and more
16. Tangent - tangent.co.uk
Expertise: Market Research, Stakeholder Research, Technical & Data Consulting and more
17. Rocketech Development - rocketech.it
Expertise: IoT, HR Solutions, UX Design and more
18. Think PR - thinkpr.dk
Expertise: Strategic Communications, Public Relations, Advertising and more
19. InData Labs - indatalabs.com
Expertise: AI Software Development, Machine Learning Consulting, Consumer Sentiment Analysis and more
20. JaxonLabs Brand Innovation - jaxonlabs.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, Web Design and more
Brands can explore the top consulting companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Emma Debeljak, DesignRush, 8008565417, emma@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush