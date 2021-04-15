NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global digital marketing spend is expected to reach $389 billion in 2021 which is a drastic increase (17%) comparing to the previous year.

According to the latest projections, 2022 will push the percentage even further as more and more businesses across industries transition to digital marketing.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the Q1 list of the top digital marketing experts to hire in 2021.

These companies help businesses build digital marketing strategies, manage social media, automate email marketing, run effective PPC campaigns and more.

The top-rated digital marketing companies in 2021 Q1 are:

1. Altitude Internet - altitude-internet.co.uk

2. Brand You - Web & Digital Agency - brandyoudigitalagency.ie

3. DEEPBLUE - deepblue.com

4. Diamond Arrow Digital Marketing - digitalmarketinggilbertaz.com

5. Digital Terai - digitalterai.com

6. Dobies Health Marketing - dobieshealthmarketing.com

7. Dos Mundos Creative - dosmundoscreative.com

8. Empower Marketing Ltd - empowermarketing.co.uk

9. Enkrishiv - enkrishiv.com

10. Evolve Digital - itsevolve.com

11. FREELAN - freelan.com.mx

12. Heron Agency - heronagency.com

13. Intellistall Pvt Ltd - intellistall.com

14. Into the Blue Agency - intotheblueagency.com

15. JRB Team - jrbteam.com

16. KRV Guru - krvguru.com

17. Klint Marketing - klintmarketing.com

18. L.A. Social Karma - lasocialkarma.com

19. Laughing Samurai - laughingsamurai.com

20. Margaux Agency - margauxagency.com

21. Markitects Inc. - markitects.com

22. Moloko Creative Agency - mlk.by

23. Move Marketing - move-mktg.com

24. Neurony Solutions - neurony.ro

25. Nimbletoad - nimbletoad.com

26. Olive Street Design - olivestreetdesign.com

27. OverAce Agency - overace.agency

28. PH3 Agency + Brewery - ph3.us

29. Promodo - promodo.com

30. Rocket CRO Lab - rocketcrolab.com

31. 6th Borough Agency - miamiadvertising.agency

32. Seo and Marketing PTY - seoandmarketingpty.com

33. SullivanPerkins - sullivanperkins.com

34. The Status Bureau - statusbureau.com

35. Toast Studio - gotoast.ca

36. Tulumi - Tulumi.com

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.