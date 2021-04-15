NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global digital marketing spend is expected to reach $389 billion in 2021 which is a drastic increase (17%) comparing to the previous year.
According to the latest projections, 2022 will push the percentage even further as more and more businesses across industries transition to digital marketing.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the Q1 list of the top digital marketing experts to hire in 2021.
These companies help businesses build digital marketing strategies, manage social media, automate email marketing, run effective PPC campaigns and more.
The top-rated digital marketing companies in 2021 Q1 are:
1. Altitude Internet - altitude-internet.co.uk
2. Brand You - Web & Digital Agency - brandyoudigitalagency.ie
3. DEEPBLUE - deepblue.com
4. Diamond Arrow Digital Marketing - digitalmarketinggilbertaz.com
5. Digital Terai - digitalterai.com
6. Dobies Health Marketing - dobieshealthmarketing.com
7. Dos Mundos Creative - dosmundoscreative.com
8. Empower Marketing Ltd - empowermarketing.co.uk
9. Enkrishiv - enkrishiv.com
10. Evolve Digital - itsevolve.com
11. FREELAN - freelan.com.mx
12. Heron Agency - heronagency.com
13. Intellistall Pvt Ltd - intellistall.com
14. Into the Blue Agency - intotheblueagency.com
15. JRB Team - jrbteam.com
16. KRV Guru - krvguru.com
17. Klint Marketing - klintmarketing.com
18. L.A. Social Karma - lasocialkarma.com
19. Laughing Samurai - laughingsamurai.com
20. Margaux Agency - margauxagency.com
21. Markitects Inc. - markitects.com
22. Moloko Creative Agency - mlk.by
23. Move Marketing - move-mktg.com
24. Neurony Solutions - neurony.ro
25. Nimbletoad - nimbletoad.com
26. Olive Street Design - olivestreetdesign.com
27. OverAce Agency - overace.agency
28. PH3 Agency + Brewery - ph3.us
29. Promodo - promodo.com
30. Rocket CRO Lab - rocketcrolab.com
31. 6th Borough Agency - miamiadvertising.agency
32. Seo and Marketing PTY - seoandmarketingpty.com
33. SullivanPerkins - sullivanperkins.com
34. The Status Bureau - statusbureau.com
35. Toast Studio - gotoast.ca
36. Tulumi - Tulumi.com
Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
