NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecommerce sales are expected to reach $4.891 trillion on the global market in 2021. Compared to the previous year, this equals a 14.3% increase, a growth trend that is continuous year after year. As the market grows, so does the competition, and businesses need to deliver an excellent shopping experience to be competitive.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the third quarterly (Q3) list of the top eCommerce experts to hire. The list features experts in:

The top eCommerce experts worldwide, according to DesignRush's Q3 list, are:

Brands can explore the top eCommerce design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.