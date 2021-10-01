NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecommerce sales are expected to reach $4.891 trillion on the global market in 2021. Compared to the previous year, this equals a 14.3% increase, a growth trend that is continuous year after year. As the market grows, so does the competition, and businesses need to deliver an excellent shopping experience to be competitive.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the third quarterly (Q3) list of the top eCommerce experts to hire. The list features experts in:
The top eCommerce experts worldwide, according to DesignRush's Q3 list, are:
- Absolute Web - absolutewebservices.com
- Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
- Anderson Collaborative - andersoncollaborative.com
- Applify Tech - applify.co
- Blue Design Worldwide - usa.agencia.blue
- BRAD ADVERTISING - bradadvertising.com
- Calibrate - calibrated.io
- Catapult Revenue - catapultrevenue.com
- CognitiveClouds - cognitiveclouds.com
- DigiGround - digiground.com.au
- eCuras - ecuras.com
- Emergent Software - emergentsoftware.net
- eproductions interactive - eproductions.gr
- Escale Solutions - escalesolutions.com
- fram^ - wearefram.com
- GTM Plus - gtm-plus.com
- ICON Worldwide - icon-worldwide.com
- Idea Rebel - idearebel.com
- iFour Technolab - ifourtechnolab.com
- KitelyTech - kitelytech.com
- Launch Digital - launchscotland.com
- Maocular Tech Expert - maocular.org
- Matchbox Design Group - matchboxdesigngroup.com
- Matrix PR - matrixdubai.com
- Messapps - messapps.com
- MKTDIRECTOR - mktdirector.com
- Mobiiworld - mobiiworld.com
- MobileCoderz Technologies - mobilecoderz.com
- Netalico - netalico.com
- Newfound Marketing - newfoundmarketing.ca
- Nextbracket - nextbracket.io
- Noble Intent Studio - nobleintentstudio.com
- OperationROI - operationroi.com
- P2H - psd2html.com
- Paralleldevs - paralleldevs.com
- Polcodem - polcode.com
- QArea - qarea.com
- RMG - rmgmedia.com
- SAM WEB STUDIO - samwebstudio.com
- Skywell Software - skywell.software
- Sleepless Media - sleeplessmedia.com
- Social Media 55 - socialmedia55.com
- SoftLoft - soft-loft.com
- Software Developers Inc - softwaredevelopersindia.com
- Split Reef - splitreef.com
- Suria International - suriainternational.com
- Teclogiq - teclogiq.com
- Uran Company - urancompany.com
- Wirefox Design Agency - wirefox.co.uk
- WPRiders - wpriders.com
- Xtreme Websites - xtremewebsites.com
Brands can explore the top eCommerce design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
