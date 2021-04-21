NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT services spend is expected to pass the one-billion-dollar mark in 2021. Enterprise software is likely to be the biggest contributor to this milestone as the industry is expected to grow 8.8% compared to the previous year.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the first-quarter list of the top technology experts to hire in 2021.

These companies specialize in various technologies and services, including:

The top-rated technology companies in 2021 Q1 are:

Brands can explore the top technology companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.

Media Contact

Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.