NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT services spend is expected to pass the one-billion-dollar mark in 2021. Enterprise software is likely to be the biggest contributor to this milestone as the industry is expected to grow 8.8% compared to the previous year.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the first-quarter list of the top technology experts to hire in 2021.
These companies specialize in various technologies and services, including:
- Software Development
- Offshore Software Development
- Outsourcing Software Development
- Internet of Things
- IT Services & Consulting
The top-rated technology companies in 2021 Q1 are:
- AM-BITS - am-bits.com
- Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
- AgileEngine - agileengine.com
- Alpha Software - alphasoftware.com
- Archer Software - archer-soft.com
- Copper Mobile - coppermobile.com
- DeePInspire - deepinspire.com
- Digiruu - digiruu.com
- Exoft - exoft.net
- FOONKIE MONKEY - foonkiemonkey.co.uk
- Flat Rock Technology - flatrocktech.com
- Hul Hub - hul-hub.com
- Ideamotive - ideamotive.co
- Idestini Dev Studio - idestini.com
- Incipient Corp. - incipientcorp.com
- Kevuru Games - kevurugames.com
- Kyanon Digital - kyanon.digital
- MadeInWeb - madeinweb.com.br
- Neurony Solutions - neurony.ro
- Oworkers - oworkers.com
- Prompt Softech - promptsoftech.com
- Promwad - promwad.com
- RedBlink Technologies - redblink.com
- RootQuotient - rootquotient.com
- SEO Helis - seohelis.lt
- Scio Consulting - sciodev.com
- Seasia Canada - seasia.ca
- Sirin Software - sirinsoftware.com
- Star Knowledge - star-knowledge.com
- Switch Software Solutions - blog.switchsoftware.us
- Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - technostacks.com
- Umbrella IT - umbrellait.com
- VAIRIX Software Development - vairix.com
- VentureDive Pvt. Ltd. - venturedive.com
- Virtual Force Inc. - virtualforce.io
- WeAreBrain - wearebrain.com
- Webpinn - webpinn.com
Brands can explore the top technology companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush