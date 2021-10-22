NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, the digital transformation market had a total value of $469.8 billion. With the annual growth rate of 16.5%, the market is expected to reach $1,009.8 billion in 2025. As the demand for digital transformation services, including custom software development, grows, so does the market..
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the third quarterly list of the top technology companies to hire. The list includes both generalists, offshore software developers and industry-experts:
Custom software development companies
Offshore development companies
Health software development companies
The top technology companies worldwide, according to DesignRush's Q3 list, are:
- Amalgama - amalgama.co
- Andolasoft - andolasoft.com
- Anyalpha - anyalpha.com
- Apiumhub - apiumhub.com
- Applify Tech - applify.co
- Apptread - apptread.com
- AWH - awh.net
- BeyondKey Systems - beyondkey.com
- BitBag - bitbag.io
- BlueBash - bluebash.co
- Borne Agency - borneagency.com
- ByteAnt - byteant.com
- Calibrate - calibrated.io
- CedCommerce - cedcommerce.com
- Cleevio - cleevio.com
- Cloud Solutions - cloudsltns.com
- Code Inspiration - codeinspiration.pro
- Coderiders - coderiders.am
- Codete - codete.com
- CognitiveClouds - cognitiveclouds.com
- Deline Media - delinemedia.com
- DevsData - devsdata.com
- DigiGround - digiground.com.au
- Dinarys Gmbh - dinarys.com
- Dinarys - dinarys.com
- EDISON Software Development Centre - edsd.com
- Exaud - exaud.com
- Experion Technologies - experionglobal.com
- Fayrix Software - fayrix.com
- Gecko Dynamics - geckodynamics.com
- Geomotiv - geomotiv.com
- Greg Solution - greg-solutions.com
- GroupBWT - groupbwt.com
- GTM Plus - gtm-plus.com
- hakuna matata solutions - hakunamatatatech.com
- ICON Worldwide - icon-worldwide.com
- IT Risk Mangers - itriskmgrs.com
- kadasolutions - kadasolutions.ch
- KitelyTech - kitelytech.com
- Lansoft - lansoft.dev
- MAD Studio - wearemadstudio.com
- ManekTech - manektech.com
- Mindpool Technologies - mindpooltech.com
- mindworks GmbH - mindworks.de
- Neoteric - neoteric.eu
- PerceptionBox - perceptionbox.io
- Performix Business Services - performixbiz.com
- QSS Technosoft - qsstechnosoft.com
- Semaphore Mobile - semaphoremobile.com
- Sigma Software - sigma.software
- Slingshot - yslingshot.com
- STAFFVIRTUAL - staffvirtual.com
- Systematix Infotech - systematixinfotech.com
- SYTOSS - sytoss.com
- Tatvasoft - tatvasoft.com
- Technoloader - technoloader.com
- Uptech - uptech.team
- Usetech - usetech.com
- Velvetech - velvetech.com
- Visartech - visartech.com
- Web Hosting Pad - webhostingpad.com
- X1 Group - x1group.com
- Zagaran Software - zagaran.com
- Zealous System - zealousys.com
Brands can explore the top technology companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
