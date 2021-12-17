NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, 44% of businesses are accelerating their digital transformation, while 33% are upgrading their security and risk management. Some 30% are developing additional training resources for remote employees and 32% are planning to unify the tools used by their internal teams.

These changes result in increased demand and supply of technology service providers whose expertise is crucial to their planning and implementation.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the fourth quarterly list of the top technology companies to hire. The list includes both generalists and industry experts, including:

The top-ranking technology companies worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2021 are:

Brands can explore the top technology companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

