HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskTrading announces the final development stages of the new XMarkets mobile trading platform to support investors and dealers with preference for using Android and iOS mobile devices. The Apps will become available in the Apple App Store and Google Play in September 2020 and the trading instruments will include major Forex currency pairs, cryptocurrency digital assets and CFDs of stock indices and commodities - gold, silver, crude oil and many more.
The XMarkets trading apps for the mobile dealer will facilitate everything from the very latest financial news, financial markets analysis and upcoming economic market events through to real-time currency rates, trading positions, currency movers and shakers as well as built-in powerful trading charts. The XMarkets platform will allow access and real-time interaction with everything going on in the FX marketplace. The mobile apps' appearance coincides with XMarkets Desktop Platform launch with the brains behind the software, DeskTrading.
The XMarkets user-friendly platform will be a valuable addition to every trader's toolkit and XDesk's clients will use it from their mobiles, desktops and web-based trading platforms. All of which means that XDesk's clients will have assured access at all times to essential trading tools and financial instruments on their mobile devices.
"The beauty of the XMarkets apps is that traders with a mind to get involved with currency trading or investing in currency SMAs can get on board so easily, and not having to be experts in financial markets, handing off responsibility to professional portfolio managers," said Alex Gruber, Head Trader, EU Trading Desk, DeskTrading.
"Clients want to be abstracted from trading, not being constantly tuned in to what's going on in the markets," said Gruber. "In the world of investing, reacting just seconds too late to a big event or missing a possible market spike could make a huge difference between making a profit and suffering a loss. At DeskTrading, we apply the "client first" principle, providing traders and investors with a first-in-class managed trading platform that fits in with any trading style and risk tolerance, while putting maximum effort to achieve the best possible outcome at any market conditions."
The XMarkets mobile apps will be available free to download from Google Play and the App Store for both the iOS and Android operating systems in September 2020.
