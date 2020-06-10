CAMPBELL, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released a report today that offers an updated roadmap, illustrating how the RFFE market will climb out of the COVID-19 hole. The report clarifies factors driving the mobile terminal market in 2020, and when the expected growth will arrive. Technical analysis of amplifiers, filters, switches, tuners, and mm-wave modules explains exactly how smartphones will add new bands and functions over the next five years.
Mobile Experts reports several factors creating a dynamic mobile terminal market in 2020, including:
- the effects of COVID-19;
-declining 2G/3G and 4G sales along with 5G growth;
-wide-spread launch of 5G handsets in the mid-tier range;
-increased pressure for integration of RF function to support 5G;
-new bands and less space for RF;
-heavy investment in mm-wave functionality in handsets and CPEs, and more.
"While the pandemic will cause a 10% drop in smartphone shipments in 2020, the innovation incorporated from the past 12-18 months of handset development will be on full display in new products. New for handsets in 2020 are increased levels of integration and pervasive use of antenna tuning," commented Principal Analyst Dan McNamara.
According to the report, LTE designs use a more discrete RF approach, but 5G will be the impetus to drive integration to a much wider segment of overall handsets. Complete Front Ends (CFEs, also known as PAMiDs) will be one of three significant growth areas. A dynamic RFFE market in 2020 will see sales pick up in 2021. The value of integrated products will be apparent—the CFE market will have a long term CAGR of 11%.
Mobile Experts reports that despite marketing hype, only 3 countries have meaningful deployments of 5G technology that today are accessible to the average consumer: Korea, Japan and China. Korea has the most coverage of population, but China's networks will be the largest and most significant in terms of number of users and selection of devices.
"New for 5G it is the immediate availability of handsets in a mid-tier price range. Terminals supporting the new 5G bands with correspondingly higher data speeds will be available to a much broader audience with prices at $500 or less," said Principal Analyst Dan McNamara. "Plus, with so much emphasis on 5G in the China market, we will start to see more and more domestic suppliers enter the RF supply chain…potentially causing a major shift in market share over the next 2-3 years."
This 175-page report includes more than 150 charts, figures, and diagrams to illustrate the technical aspects of RF integration, as well as breaking down the RF market for smartphones, tablets, PCs, and hotspots. The RF content in IoT devices is included. Millimeter wave modules are covered in detail for multiple platforms. The report covers a comprehensive view of RF, from amplifiers and envelope tracking to filters, duplexers, quadplexers, hexaplexers, and antennaplexers. It covers switches, tuners, MEMS, DTCs, diversity modules (DRx), transmit modules (TxM), and discrete amplifiers as well as multimode multiband amplifiers (MMPAs or MMMB PAs).
For more about this report, click here.
