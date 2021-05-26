NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, today announced the results of its 2021 State of MTA Benchmark Report. The study found that while MTA adoption dropped 5 percent YoY, there was a 14 percent increase in the Net Promoter Score (NPS) of MTA providers. Driving the increase in NPS was accumulated experience of marketers with attribution, as now nearly 60 percent of marketers have worked with at least one MTA vendor and 40 percent have worked with more than one, providing those marketers with the experience needed to effectively assess and apply the best solutions for this organization.
"Modern marketers understand the end of third-party cookies and new consumer behaviors will require them to reconfigure their attribution tools and strategies. However, most of them are unclear as to how and where to start that journey," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "Multi-touch attribution solutions have been written off by some due to a lack of data, but our research proves the marketing organizations that focus and commit to MTA are able to consistently and effectively drive ROI, even in the face of a new Identity landscape. As marketers begin to navigate their attribution challenges, this report provides evidence and guidance on why MTA must be a part of their strategies."
Conducted annually by MMA Global's Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT), a community of marketing and analytics leaders focused on helping marketers select and apply multi-touch attribution with confidence, the State of MTA Benchmark Report sourced insights from senior marketers in North America from October 2020 to May 2021.
Key Findings Include:
In an Era of Accelerated Digital Transformation the Promise of Multi-Touch Attribution Persists, but the Struggle is Real
- 81 percent of marketing organizations currently use MTA or plan to do so in the future. Furthermore, 46 percent of marketers believe MTA is still the future of attribution while only 21 percent of respondents say MTA is unrealistic given the realities of advertising
- Of those who utilize an MTA solution, marketers measure 31 percent of their media budget with MTA (no change YoY) and the ROI of MTA solutions remained at 7 percent
- More than one-third of companies who are in the process of implementing MTA have unsuccessfully attempted to do so previously
Data and Organizational Challenges Prevent MTA Adoption
- 54 percent of MTA users still don't have a clear sense of ROI
- 43 percent of MTA users say they don't use MTA to assess their total media spend because of the lack of individual level data available for traditional media
- Among non-MTA users, a lack of evidence regarding MTA's value jumped from 20 percent to 29 percent as a key reason they don't use MTA solutions and, furthermore, that lack of evidence has prevented 26 percent of marketers (up 7% YoY) from getting buy-in from their executives to implement MTA solutions
"The threshold for scientific measurement and attribution will continue to rise as our data ecosystem evolves and privacy becomes a bigger focus," said Vas Bakopoulos, SVP Research for the MMA. "While this complexity has caused delays or has even discouraged some marketers, those who have continued their efforts are not just seeing results, but they are asking different questions altogether. This gap between the 'haves; and 'have nots' will widen and significantly impact marketing productivity in the future."
To learn more, download the full report here.
