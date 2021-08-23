MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Destination Real Estate, a firm specializing in second and vacation homes in the Mammoth Lakes area, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Destination Real Estate was founded by Sonja Bush, a Mammoth Lakes real estate professional who has been involved in the industry since 2010. Bush was a top performer at her previous brokerage for five straight years, and she ranked as its No. 1 sales agent in 2020. She's also a certified Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) and Resort & Second Home Specialist (RSHS). A Mammoth Lakes property owner since 2003 and full time resident since 2010, Bush's insider knowledge is just one of the many ways she helps buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their second and vacation home goals.
Partnering with Side will ensure Destination Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Destination Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Destination Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Many of my clients say they feel like they're my one-and-only customer," said Bush, "and at Destination Real Estate, I'll be able to provide even more personalized attention, thanks to a team of world-class professionals who work with as much diligence and care as I do. Side provides state-of-the-art systems, tools, technology, and marketing services that result in a streamlined, smooth process. It also enables us to enrich our clients' digital experiences, which means we can serve them with more precision and get them better outcomes."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Destination Real Estate
Destination Real Estate specializes in helping buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their second and vacation home goals in the mountain getaway of Mammoth Lakes. Seasoned local homeowners and vacation dwellers themselves, the agents deliver a level of insight, expertise, and community pride that makes Destination Real Estate the only regional team clients will ever need. To learn more, visit http://www.destinationmammoth.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
