HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management, Industrial IoT, and Mobile Field Services Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced strong new customer acquisition in the first half of 2021 with eight new customers added since the start of the year.
The new customers span a broad cross-section of the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, including producers and oilfield services companies in the U.S. and Canada. Detechtion also added several new contract compression businesses to their customer base, strengthening Detechtion's leadership position in that market segment. The one thing these different companies have in common is their understanding of the operational efficiencies that Detechtion products can deliver to their respective businesses, allowing them to lower the cost of operating their oilfield assets while maintaining or even enhancing their level of production or service.
"The past 12 months have been very challenging times and particularly so in Upstream Oil & Gas," said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Detechtion. "But it's never been more important for our customers to operate more efficiently, and Detechtion products continue to help deliver immediate cost savings to our customers' businesses."
These new customers purchased products across Detechtion's entire portfolio of cloud-based software products built specifically to digitally transform the oilfield. Some customers deploy Detechtion products independently to monitor oilfield assets, digitize oilfield workflows, enhance maintenance programs with predictive analytics, or optimize production. Other customers are increasingly using multiple Detechtion products together to deliver a more complete solution with benefits beyond the immediate cost savings.
"In addition to the need to operate more efficiently, our customers are also increasingly needing to operate more safely and environmentally," added Kirk Hanes, SVP of Global Sales for Detechtion. "Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) mandates are changing the way oil and gas companies operate. And Detechtion's products are helping our customers do both – operate more efficiently and with lower environmental impact."
To learn more about how Detechtion can help you digitally transform your oilfield operations to be more efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly, visit http://www.detechtion.com.
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market-leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile Field Services Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide.
Media Contact
Sarah Whitney, Detechtion USA Inc., +1 (713) 357-4784, info@detechtion.com
SOURCE Detechtion USA Inc.