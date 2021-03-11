HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial IoT (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced the availability of several different starter packages aimed at operators looking to digitize and automate their chemical programs for greater transparency, cost savings, and flow assurance.
Operators commonly use production chemicals from one or more different chemical providers to mitigate numerous environmental conditions that, left untreated, can lead to equipment damage, associated lost production, and often the costliest of them all, a full well workover. But very few operators have a complete chemical management solution to optimize performance or contain costs. Operators typically lack full transparency to their batch and continuous treatment programs, lack visibility and confirmation that chemical is being properly dosed, and make unnecessary trips to site to confirm inventories – or worse, have tanks run empty or pumps fail for days or even weeks, putting the production flow and oilfield equipment at risk.
Detechtion provides a total solution covering all aspects of your chemical program. In fact, Detechtion is the only technology solution provider to deliver a complete solution covering both batch and continuous treatments specifically targeted at the oilfield production chemical segment. Enbase IIoT offers different solutions to help you monitor and control your continuous chemical injections. Fieldlink, Detechtion's Mobile Oilfield Management platform, provides user-friendly, digital forms for the chemical field workers to quickly and accurately document the work they performed, whether it's a tank fill for a continuous chemical injection or capturing a truck treatment for a well that is part of a batch program.
For the first time, Detechtion is today announcing three Chemical Management Solutions that deliver value out-of-the-box and include on-site installation to give operators a simple and inexpensive way to start better managing your chemical program. The solution is called Chemical Management In-a-Box:
- Chemical Tank Monitoring In-a-Box– This starter package provides everything you need to monitor up to four (4) different continuous injection chemical tanks. You'll have access to a cloud-based dashboard as well as receive alarms for things like low tank level, under- or over-dosing, no or low flow (potential pump issue), etc.
- Continuous Treatment Chemical Management – This starter package provides you everything you need to digitize field worker activities for continuously treated wells in a mobile chemical management application. Two (2) field workers will be able to track inventories, chemical deliveries, pump status and adjustments, etc., all available for a manager to view in a cloud-based dashboard.
- Batch Treatment Chemical Management – This starter package provides you everything you need to digitize field worker activities for batch treated wells in a mobile chemical management application. Two (2) field workers will be able to track truck treatments recorded with full GPS and datetime stamping for auditability, all available for a manager to view in a cloud-based dashboard.
"We are excited to offer these different starter packages as part of our Chemical Management-in-a-Box program to give operators an easy way to quickly see the value that these technologies deliver," said Kirk Hanes, SVP of Global Sales at Detechtion. "Digitizing your chemical management program gives you full transparency of your chemical program with consistent, accurate data collection across multiple chemical providers providing greater invoicing integrity. It also delivers greater flow assurance and asset integrity by ensuring proper dosing, preventing lost production and costly well workovers and equipment repairs. And by properly dosing, you also avoid the expense of unnecessary chemical overruns. We've had customers report up to 15% improvement in their overall chemical program performance, which is typically one of the top three lease operating expenses."
Please click here for more information about how Detechtion can deliver immediate cost savings to your oilfield production chemical program.
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile Oilfield Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.Detechtion.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Whitney, Detechtion USA Inc., +1 (713) 357-4784, info@detechtion.com
SOURCE Detechtion USA Inc.