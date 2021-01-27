HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management, Industrial IoT, and Mobile Oilfield Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced record revenue and strong profitability for 2020. In what has proven to be a challenging year across the industry with a global COVID pandemic and its impact on oil prices, Detechtion has continued to answer the call for its customers and deliver software that helps a growing customer base operate more efficiently and reduce operating expenses. Industry analysts emphasize the need for companies to select and partner with strong technology solution providers and this has never been more true than now.
"We know that our customers count on us to consistently deliver value with our software and services, which are critical to running their production operations," said Chris Smith, President & CEO of Detechtion. "Detechtion continues to be a healthy and stable partner to our customers in these turbulent times and we're proud to be continuing our tradition of growth and innovation in light of these global challenges."
Last summer Detechtion announced key advances and innovations in its product lines. In June Detechtion unveiled new multi-mode capability for the Enbase Hub, Detechtion's flagship edge device, providing more reliable communication with the oilfield. Then in July Detechtion announced the release of its next generation Enalysis Asset Performance Management software, which will dramatically improve the software's scalability, ability to deliver new features in a rapidly evolving market, and user experience, allowing users to get to key opportunities more quickly as well as work seamlessly on their mobile devices.
"Our success last year is continued recognition of the value that we are providing to our customers," said Kirk Hanes, SVP of Global Sales at Detechtion. "Our customers are continually looking for ways to do more with less. And whether it's reducing trips to site, predictively identifying issues before they occur, or providing flow assurance, Detechtion is delivering real cost savings to our customers every day."
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Mobile Oilfield Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide.
