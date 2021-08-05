HOUSTON, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management, Industrial IoT, and Mobile Field Services Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced that Chris Smith, Detechtion President and CEO, will be speaking at the upcoming TXCPA Houston 2021 Energy Conference, the premier conference for accounting professionals in the Energy industry.
Mr. Smith will be presenting several real-world case studies showing how different customers in Upstream Oil & Gas have realized the operational efficiencies that Detechtion products can deliver to their respective businesses, allowing them to lower the cost of operating their oilfield assets while maintaining or even enhancing their level of production or service.
"In addition to the need to operate more efficiently, our customers are also increasingly needing to operate more safely and environmentally," said Chris Smith. "Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) mandates are changing the way oil and gas companies operate. And Detechtion's products are helping our customers do both – operate more efficiently and with lower environmental impact."
Improving operations and reducing ESG impact is no longer an option for Upstream Oil & Gas companies. This session will demonstrate how to achieve those goals through case studies. The case studies will introduce the objectives, explain the technologies and services required to implement solutions, and conclude with the financial benefits that were achieved.
The conference will be held on August 6, 2021, at the Omni Houston Hotel at Westside, 13210 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079.
Click here for more information and to register for the upcoming TXCPA Houston 2021 Energy Conference.
About Detechtion Technologies
Detechtion Technologies is the market-leading asset optimization provider in Upstream Oil & Gas saving our customers millions of dollars per year in expenses by enabling them to operate more efficiently, as well as operating more safely and environmentally. Detechtion leads the digital transformation and optimization of natural gas compression, oilfield chemicals, and other production operations with Asset Performance Management (APM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Mobile Field Services Management solutions. Since 1999, thousands of users have depended on Detechtion Technologies to optimize over 10,000 assets worldwide.
