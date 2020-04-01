CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions, was recognized in the Contract Lifecycle Management, Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Invoice-to-Pay (I2P) Spring Q1, 2020 SolutionMaps from Spend Matters released this month.
"Being named across nine Q1 2020 SolutionMaps from Spend Matters is outstanding recognition that our corporate and product vision of offering a "one-stop shop" is exactly on track," said Joe Payne, Senior Vice President, Source-to-Pay, Corcentric. "The breadth and diversity of SolutionMap categories that Determine, a Corcentric company, is included in shows that our unique combination of advisory, technology and managed services is resonating with, and meeting the needs of, our customers across industries."
Determine, a Corcentric company, solutions are designed to help mid-market to Fortune 1000 companies transform, automate and streamline entire Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash processes to control costs, maximize savings, mitigate risk and improve working capital. The following SolutionMap categories are where the company delivers outstanding efficiency and effectiveness:
- Spend and Procurement Analytics
- Sourcing
- Contract Lifecycle Management
- E-Procurement
- Procure-to-Pay
- Invoice-to-Pay
According to Matt Clark, COO and President of Corcentric, "As our Spend Matters SolutionMaps rankings show, Determine, a Corcentric company, is continuously focused on solving the real and persistent challenges that businesses face every day — cash flow, cost containment, and continuity. That commitment is even more important right now as the world faces down the unprecedented pandemic impacting every facet of business and personal life. We work hard to earn the support, trust and loyalty of our valued customers, and we stand behind them now to help minimize their business disruption wherever we can."
Spend Matters' SolutionMap allows buying organizations to compare procurement technology vendors at a platform level rather than by solely reviewing technological capabilities and features.
"SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions," says Jason Busch, Founder, Spend Matters. "It is the only benchmarking methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability."
Complete Q1 2020 SolutionMap details can be found at www.spendmatters.com.
About Determine, a Corcentric company
Determine, a Corcentric company, is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.
The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.
For more information, please visit: determine.com.
About Corcentric
Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions for businesses in the United States and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Corcentric was named a 2019 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com.
About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement
Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.
