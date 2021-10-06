NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEUTZ Corporation has chosen a location for its newest DEUTZ Power Center. The new facility, DEUTZ Power Center West, will be located at 6150 East Tropical Parkway, Suite 135 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The new location will be open for business on November 1, 2021.
"When we began discussing the need for a new Power Center in the Western U.S., Las Vegas immediately came to mind because of the large number of rental companies here who support the city's important trade show and convention industry," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations for DEUTZ Corporation. "We're excited to have found an excellent facility in North Las Vegas that will help us not only serve that industry, but also our customers in nearby California who will now have far better access to DEUTZ service and parts."
Jacob Tillack of Las Vegas has been hired as the new location's service manager. Tillack comes to DEUTZ with extensive experience that includes positions as a field service technician and as a technical service manager for companies in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
"We formed a solid base for DEUTZ Power Center West by bringing Mark Guriel out from our facility in Norcross, Georgia to become the branch manager here," Vermet said. "Now, we've brought another extremely competent and talented individual on board by hiring Jacob. His experience working with and managing technicians in the trucking industry has given him just the right perspective on the value of quick, quality service. Jacob understands that downtime means lost revenue, and we know he will bring that sense of urgency to his work with DEUTZ Power Center West."
DEUTZ Power Center West has a fully stocked parts counter and provides regularly scheduled and emergency service of DEUTZ engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via a team of mobile service technicians. Some mobile technicians will be permanently located in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Bakersfield, California, making it possible to quickly assist customers in those areas.
Like all DEUTZ Power Centers, the new North Las Vegas location also provides OEMS with dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources. These manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible DEUTZ solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. DEUTZ Power Center customers can also purchase new DEUTZ engines, as well as DEUTZ Xchange remanufactured engines.
To learn more about DEUTZ Power Centers, please visit http://www.deutzsupport.com. For more information about DEUTZ Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, please visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
ABOUT DEUTZ CORPORATION:
For more than 150 years, DEUTZ engines have supplied customized, cost-effective power to a broad array of machine types and market segments. The nine millionth DEUTZ engine was produced in 2015. From its headquarters in Norcross, GA, DEUTZ Corporation, a subsidiary of DEUTZ AG, supports a broad range of engines with capacities up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles and other applications.
The company is committed to providing optimized power solutions from the drawing board to prototype to production release. The organization serves as a sales, service, parts, and application engineering center for the Americas, employing nearly 300 people. DEUTZ Corporation also operates a value-added production facility for some of its key OEM partners, as well as an engine remanufacturing facility in Pendergrass, Georgia. Strategically located DEUTZ Power Centers and Service Centers are designed to uniquely support both OEM partners and end users. For more information, visit http://www.deutzamericas.com.
