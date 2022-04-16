Custom software and web development company changes the way webmasters look at page speed features, plans and pricing.
SEATTLE, April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom software development company, DEV.co, is pleased to announce a site speed load guarantee for companies looking to significantly improve their Google Page Speed Insights score and drastically improve their user experience.
The DEV.co page speed improvement service includes a Google Page Speed Insights score guarantee of 90%+ and promises excellent load times for Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID) and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). A faster site and page load speed typically means an improved user experience, lower bounce rates and better rankings for SEO as page load speed is now included as a website ranking factor in Google's algorithm.
In addition to the 90% page speed score guarantee, the company is also altering how they charge for the service. "Our initial page speed tuning service would require most of the payment up-front, charging clients for the heavy lifting of decreasing file size, minifying JavaScript and lazy loading some components, all of which are admittedly time-consuming," says Ryan Nead, DEV.co Vice President.
Instead, DEV.co has now broken down pricing into a simple monthly fee, giving users nearly unlimited access to page speed fixes and updates. With this new pricing model, the company solves the existing pricing and operational challenges associated with keeping up with fast loading websites.
"Beautiful websites are often loaded down with many elements that can cause them to load slowly, which has a tendency to degrade the user experience," Nead says. "What adds to this frustration is the fact that CMS updates, plugin updates and even server/PHP updates can subsequently degrade the reliability of a once flawlessly-loading website."
That's where the company's on-going SEO site speed maintenance plans come in.
"Not only do we guarantee a site's performance to near perfect levels, we also allow our clients and customers to spread out the cost of their on-going site speed by subscribing to a simple site speed plan," Nead says. "No longer will webmasters fear speed degradations when CMS and plugin updates hit their site. Our team will be there with every new update to assist in ensuring our clients' websites load at the rate Google and users expect."
About DEV.co
DEV.co, is a custom software and website design company with a focus on hiring top talent for software development projects and staffing requirements of nearly any shape and size. The company boasts on-shore and off-shore expert developer and engineering talent, ready for nearly any software development project of nearly any size. The company was founded
About SEO.co
SEO.co is an SEO services company with a focus on quality content marketing and link building. Founded in 2010, the SEO company has serviced the unique SEO needs of dozens of Fortune 500 clients for their SEO and digital marketing needs. In addition, the company provides white label SEO for other agencies looking for a trusted partner to fulfill client requests without having to perform any of the operational back-office work of fulfilling on the campaigns.
