BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Develop.com is a new global online learning platform that provides access to career-boosting courses for technology professionals which enables them to become lifelong learners, take control of their career, and reach their full potential.
Develop provides high-quality courses across the most important and relevant areas of business and technology, at prices accessible to more people than ever before.
"The need for competent, highly-skilled technology professionals has never been greater than it is today. Develop provides the ability for students to unlock their potential and make the most of the opportunities ahead across emerging and business-critical technologies including cybersecurity, AI, and machine learning, in our ever-changing world," said Kevin Pawsey, Develop CXO.
The Develop team includes industry leaders with a combined 70+ years of experience in education, content development, and business technology. Each person brings their unique expertise and personality, and are all deeply invested in providing high-quality, affordable learning to students.
Develop offers two subscription levels: Foundation ($99.99 /year) and Academy ($399.99 /year).
Develop is launching with a free 30-day Foundation-level trial to new subscribers until May 22, 2020. Katie Morse, VP Marketing said, "During a time when millions of tech professionals around the world have had their lives disrupted, the Develop team felt it was important to help. By offering a free month to new subscribers instead of our regular trial period, everyone can take immediate advantage of our high-quality courses at zero upfront cost."
Foundation subscribers have access to hundreds of hours of learning content, including DevOps, Networking & Telecommunications, Software Development, Project Management, Agile, ITIL4©, and Cloud technologies. Learners at the Foundation level will develop basic capabilities across a wide range of technologies while improving and expanding their existing skills and knowledge.
Academy subscribers gain advanced expertise, knowledge, and hands-on skills practice within specific areas of technology. At launch Develop is offering a Data Academy, which covers Data Extraction, Analysis & Visualization, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. Students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on practice needed to excel.
Additional Academies focused on Cybersecurity, Cloud technologies and Software Development will be launching in the near future.
About Develop
For more information, visit www.develop.com.