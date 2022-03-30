Fyrii is a unique developer ecosystem that enables technical experts and commercial organizations to launch and monetize their digital products at scale. With their latest funding from Right Side Capital, Fyrii will be able to accelerate its web3 capabilities and expand the platform's footprint as an "innovation-as-a-service" model.
CUPERTINO, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI-powered platform Fyrii today announced an investment by Right Side Capital Management (RSCM) of $450,000 toward the startup's seed round. Fyrii is a cloud-based developer ecosystem platform where technology-enabled businesses build, enable, co-create and co-sell with their developer partners.
Right Side Capital Management (RSCM) invests in technology startups. The portfolio includes over 1000 pre-seed investments and growing. When commenting on why RSCM selected Fyrii for investment, the Managing Director, Dave Lambert, said: "We recognize the powerful product-market fit of Fyrii at a time when companies need an ecosystem of developer partners to deliver business fit solutions." RCSM Managing Director Kevin Dick was also involved in the firm's investment decision.
In making this investment, Right Side joins Seattle-based Sybilla Masters Fund, aka Mastersfund, which invests in technology-enabled companies with women at the helm, and Cachet Ventures, the Mumbai venture building firm that specializes in business model innovation. Gillian Muessig, Managing Director of Mastersfund, stated that she "is enthusiastic with this Mastersfund investment, as Fyrii delivers to corporations highly productive ways to find and work with leading-edge, expert developers and achieve competitive advantage."
Fyrii founder and CEO Padma Subramanian commented, "Fyrii transforms business innovation into an 'as a service' model that empowers companies to survive and thrive by scaling with developer partners." She added that many developers are converting their passions into creative opportunities and a platform that helps organizations scale through developers as partners unlock the massive economic opportunity that exists.
