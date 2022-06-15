In this free webinar, learn about the advantages of covalent drugs and the advancements in covalent drug discovery. Attendees will learn about covalent vs non-covalent drugs and how covalent drugs can reduce off-target events and increase patient compliance. The featured speaker will discuss an effective strategy for low vulnerability targets, overcoming drug-resistance mutations for gene encoding.
TORONTO, Ontario, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covalent drugs could provide pharmacological advantages like prolonged duration of action and enhanced potency over non-covalent drugs. In recent years, their discovery has been boosted by rational design and facilitated by emergence of new technologies in proteomics. This enables drug identification with higher selectivity by identifying their binding site.
With their unique mechanistic properties that differentiate them from non-covalent inhibitors, covalent drugs can be administered at lower doses and frequencies reducing off-target events and increasing patients' compliance. In addition, they can be an effective strategy for low vulnerability targets where high levels of occupancy are needed to generate the desired physiological outcomes. Covalent therapeutics can also be a strategy to overcome drug-resistance mutations in the gene encoding the target protein like in case of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).
Join this webinar to learn more about the new emerging technologies to develop covalent therapeutics.
Join Simon Haydar, SVP & Head, Integrated Drug Discovery Solutions, Aragen Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Development of Covalent Drugs with New Emerging Technologies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks