JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, August 14, 2021, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
In this episode, Advancements will explore how lysosomes play a role in a broad range of diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and even infectious diseases such as viruses and bacteria. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will discover how Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bexion) – a clinical stage biotech company– is leveraging the lysosome's role to treat even very advanced cancers and improve patient's quality of life.
Bleeding disorders result when the blood's ability to form a clot at the site of blood vessel injury is impaired. Shining a light on the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), this segment will explore the latest information surrounding inheritable bleeding disorders, such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, and rare factor deficiencies. audiences will learn about NHF's programs and initiatives, which are dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders and to preventing the complications of these disorders through education, advocacy, and research.
Viewers will learn about the importance that the internet holds today. Producers will uncover how the lack of dependable internet connections affected people during the pandemic, and why internet infrastructure and technology play such an important role in society. With a focus on Etheric Networks' fixed wireless technology, onlookers will see how the use of private fiber, emergency power solutions, and rapid deployment field technicians provide a dependable and trustworthy connection.
In addition, the show will discover how rust and corrosion can lead to a wide range of issues for a number of industries, including outages, downtime, and failures for transportation, utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, and the government. Spectators will see how Ovante's UV and abrasion resistant Storm Greeter polymer coating is helping to extend the life of corrosion prone components.
"It has been said that science and technology can solve all the world's problems. We look forward to sharing how recent innovations are impacting the world for the better," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
###
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson