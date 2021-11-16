JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in patient driven telehealth and medicine. Check local listings for more information.
During the last decade, the field of genetics has evolved rapidly. In this segment, Advancements will explore how genetics are being used to bridge the gap in digital healthcare and personalized medicine. With a look at Nimbus Healthcare Corporation (Nimbus) viewers will learn how the patient-driven telehealth company uses technology to empower healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, affordable care when and where it is needed.
"At Nimbus, our goal is to inform, empower, and engage customers on how their treatment plans are tailored just for them based on their genetics and other relevant biomarkers. Development of high-throughput technologies, such as high-throughput sequencing and mass spectrometry, has enabled us to create proprietary technology to examine genomes and blood samples in unprecedented detail. By using this information, we can create custom compounded prescriptions to fit an individual's needs," said Jobby John, CEO, Nimbus Healthcare Corporation.
Audiences will hear how Nimbus' tailored and personalized approach to health and wellness is helping to close the health gap. From free online evaluation to quick and easy access to information, spectators will see how Nimbus removes unnecessary, time-consuming questions and focuses solely on the symptoms and medical history that help physicians best evaluate treatment options.
"Nimbus is centered around the general health needs of men and personalized medicine in every form of treatment. It's important to understand that medicine is not a one-size-fits-all treatment. We look forward to enlightening audiences about how Nimbus is addressing this," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.
About Nimbus Healthcare Corporation:
Nimbus is a patient-driven telehealth company that provides affordable and accessible personalized healthcare to individuals. Using technology, Nimbus empowers healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, affordable care through evaluating patient genetics and other significant blood biomarkers to provide tailored prescriptions to meet individual specific needs.
For more information, visit: http://www.nimbusmenscare.com
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, Info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson