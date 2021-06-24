One-day conferences focus on the 'how-to' of DevOps, CI/CD, DevSecOps and Observability sponsored by Harness, RedHat, Accurics, GitLab, Splunk and more
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its virtual conference lineup through the third quarter of 2021. Upcoming conferences include SKILup Days and bespoke events presented by DevOps Institute and MediaOps. A SKILup Day is a one-day virtual micro-conference focused on DevOps upskilling, a deep dive into technology trends, and career advancement. These events bring in leading IT experts to upskill DevOps students, practitioners and decision makers.
Learn more and register for upcoming SKILup Days: https://devopsinstitute.com/all-events/
"DevOps Institute virtual conferences provide the Humans of DevOps continuous value as we upskill on the topics that are critical to every DevOps journey," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The inclusive and interactive nature of these events present new opportunities to connect with other industry professionals, SKILup on important IT practices and advance the global DevOps community."
Q3 2021 Event Schedule
Open Source: The Evolution with Logz.io
June 30, 2021
Did you know open source is moving faster than ever with new observability projects? Is Kubernetes here to stay? DevOps Institute and MediaOps are proud to present this deep dive into these topics and more at Open Source: The Evolution with Logz.io.
Current confirmed speakers include:
- Jonah Kowall, CTO – Product Strategy and Execution, Logz.io
- Dotan Horovits, Product Evangelist, Logz.io
- Alan Shimel, CEO and Founder, MediaOps
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/open-source/
Splunk DevOps ASEAN Day
July 8, 2021
This virtual event presented by Splunk, DevOps Institute and MediaOps, is designed to bring an educational experience to the Southeast Asian DevOps Community. Attendees will learn about the latest in software development and IT operations, increase developer productivity, create better user experiences and reduce operational uncertainty.
Current confirmed speakers include:
- Dave McAllister, Sr Technical Evangelist, Splunk
- Mani Govindan, Sales Director – Observability, Splunk
- Andrew Bearsley, Certified Architect – AIOPS, Splunk
- Jayne Groll, CEO, DevOps Institute
- Donnie Prakoso, Sr Developer Advocate, ASEAN, AWS
- Mike Moore, Sr Manager, Observability Sales Engineering, APAC, Splunk
- Greg Leffler, Observability Practitioner Director, Splunk
- Ram Jothikumar, Sr Manager, Cloud Infra, SRE & QE for Observability, Splunk
- Jakub Barc, Sr Site Reliability Engineer, Splunk
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/splunk-devops-asean-day/
CI/CD SKILup Day
July 22, 2021
In software engineering, CI/CD or CICD generally refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery or continuous deployment. Join this SKILup Day to learn how CI/CD bridges the gaps between development and operation activities and teams by enforcing automation in building, testing and deploying applications.
Event sponsors include Harness, Red Hat, Accurics, CloudBees, Basis, Instana, Redgate, and Moogsoft.
Current confirmed speakers include:
- Dave Farley, Independent Software Developer and Consultant, Founder and Director of Continuous Delivery Ltd.
- James Barter, DevOps for SAP Solution Director
- Grant Fritchey, Redgate Software
- Ravi Lachhman, Evangelist at Harness
- Anders Wallgren, VP of Technology Strategy at CloudBees
- John Jarboe, Developer Advocate, Accurics
- Chris Engelbert, Senior Developer Advocate at Instana, an IBM Company
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/cicd-2021/
DevSecOps SKILup Day
Aug. 12, 2021
This full day of learning will examine how DevSecOps is an augmentation of DevOps to allow for security practices to be integrated into the DevOps approach. Sessions will explore how the traditional centralized security team model must adopt a federated model allowing each delivery team to factor in the proper security controls into their DevOps practices.
Current confirmed Sponsors include: Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew, Harness, Accurics, HCL, and GitLab.
Speakers coming soon!
Registration is now open: https://devopsinstitute.com/dso-2021/
DevOps: Straight Talk for Government
Sept. 9, 2021
More details coming soon!
Observability
Sept. 23, 2021
More details coming soon!
Become a DevOps Institute Member
DevOps Institute now offers a tiered professional membership model. Membership levels include Basic, Premium, Government/Nonprofit, Educator, In-Transition, and Enterprise Membership options, with a Student member tier to follow. DevOps Institute Professional Membership offers exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted certification exams, DevOps capability assessments, premium content, discounted DevOps simulation experiences, members-only networking opportunities, career center access, and more.
Join or learn more at https://devopsinstitute.com/membership
About DevOps Institute
DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.
We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.
We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.
Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute
Instagram | @humansofdevops
Facebook | Humans of DevOps
Media Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devops-institute-announces-upcoming-virtual-conference-lineup-to-upskill-it-professionals-devops-practitioners-and-decision-makers-301318792.html
SOURCE DevOps Institute