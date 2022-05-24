Now more than ever, there's a market need for rapid digital transformation and remote work structures. That was the inspiration behind Devsu's new partnership program, which empowers companies to earn passive income for their own business while jumpstarting digital transformations in their community.
ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a proactive nearshore technology services provider, Devsu has recently launched a partnership program to encourage industry involvement in much-needed technological growth. In a world that's still adapting to COVID-19 and other global events, there's a market need for rapid digital transformation and remote work structures that inspired this program.
This opportunity empowers companies to earn passive income for their own business while jumpstarting digital transformations in their community. Because remote work is a rising trend that relies on technology, it's more important than ever to continually improve and upgrade digital infrastructure in the workplace. Software outsourcing and staff augmentation provide businesses with the experienced staff they need to fast track their digital growth. Ultimately, this helps them stay competitive in a challenging market and scale their company's resources to fit an ever-evolving industry.
When partners in this program refer someone to Devsu who becomes a client, that referral partner receives a commission. Unlocking a passive revenue stream helps Devsu referral partners to boost profits after a uniquely difficult couple of years, and they can position themselves as a qualified, connected resource to their peers. The customers referred to Devsu can tap into an experienced talent network to launch new products of their own and upgrade digital infrastructure.
Whether they're going fully remote in their own business or pursuing another goal, referred clients can expand their capabilities with software outsourcing or staff augmentation services. Everyone in this partnership sees benefits for their business, so it's designed to elevate the industry across the board and get us all back to a new normal together.
Because innovation is at the heart of the technology industry, this program has creative uses for the freethinkers and entrepreneurs out there. Networking is how a lot of entrepreneurial projects find the talent and backing they need to get off the ground, and this program puts these pioneering people on both sides of it. They can connect with Devsu through a colleague in the field, then make referrals of their own as a partner to get a new revenue stream. Marketing agencies and other B2B companies can expand their service offerings by adding Devsu's to theirs through this partnership program. Their existing clients go to them as an expert in providing high-quality services, and this program helps agencies support that reputation.
The partnership program is low-maintenance, since there are no quotas to meet or extensive training programs to attend. After an introduction from the partner to a prospective client, Devsu handles the communication. The Devsu team stays in contact with their partners when they refer a client, so there are regular updates on the status of those references. This program was created to meet a market need while moving the entire industry forward together, and that concept remains the cornerstone of this process by making it simple.
Devsu is a technology agency that provides software development services, IT augmentation, and staffing. Offering both on-site and remote teams, their staff brings expertise to your team in a way that best aligns with your current business needs.
For more information, visit Devsu's partnership program webpage.
