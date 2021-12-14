LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Development services are turning into one of the fastest-growing industries in a rapidly digitizing world. However, not all developers are created equal, and not everyone is getting the same level of expertise on their projects.
Clutch is an online reviews platform that's based in Washington DC. They primarily serve the B2B industry with important research that determines the top-performing companies from every industry. In order for a business to be named as a 2021 Clutch leader, they need to do a good enough job for clients to send credible reviews that can pass a unique verification process. These submissions are then published as reviews on the website to be shared by and with other prospective clients.
DevTeam.Space has aimed to always give 100% on all the projects they're given and the clients have responded in kind. Thanks to their feedback, DevTeam.Space has been included in Clutch's 2021 Global 1,000 report and recognized as one of the top organizations.
According to the Clutch official 2021 press release, DevTeam.Space is ranked at #355 among other 1,000 top-performing service providers in 2021.
DevTeam.Space team would like to take this opportunity to thank all of their clients and partners for making this happen. Without their taking the time to actually sit down and write reviews none of this would happen. This will serve DevTeam.Space is a great motivation for moving forward in the coming years and exceeding this accomplishment.
Media Contact
Alexey Semeney, DevTeam.Space, +1 4155707043, alexey@devteam.space
SOURCE DevTeam.Space