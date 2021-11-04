SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dexFreight, providers of a blockchain-based logistics market network, today announced increases in key growth metrics during the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company reported on new technology developments in support of expanded use of its blockchain solution.

During Q3 2021, dexFreight exceeded 3,000 companies registered on its blockchain-based logistics platform. That activity drove increases of 29% more loads, 17% more truckload bookings and 51% more drayage bookings than in Q2 2021. Overall, carriers posted 43% more capacity on the platform than during the previous quarter.

"dexFreight's growth is more than a reflection of the success of our technology," said Jim Handoush, president & CEO. "It also showcases the realization among stakeholders that we have the answer to current and long term supply chain issues, including port congestion and the driver shortage. We offer a higher level of collaboration and network optimization for industry participants because our blockchain logistics platform is decentralized and neutral. Unlike other siloed solutions, it's the best approach to the industry's challenges."

Interest in dexFreight is also seen in expanding support for the company's crowdfunding campaign, which has reached 30% of its goal with funding from 37 states and four countries. Over 720 potential investors are now following the campaign.

dexFreight's development team recently unveiled improvements to the platform's matching engine, allowing users to receive more accurate load and truck suggestions. Also released was a new option to search for capacity and loads from a map view as an alternative to the standard list view.

"dexFreight was built from the ground up to empower freight and logistics companies with the right tools and information to make better decisions for handling loads more efficiently," Handoush said. "As we enter the last quarter of 2021, we are excited about our ongoing growth potential and new technological developments that will connect the entire logistics industry, reduce shipment processing times, and increase margins for all its stakeholders."

About dexFreight

dexFreight is a logistics market network with fintech capabilities for freight companies to handle shipments from booking to payment in one place using smart contracts. dexFreight connects carriers, freight brokers, shippers, and other stakeholders of the supply chain through an open logistics network, built on decentralized protocols. For information, visit http://www.dexfreight.io

Media Contact:

Susan Fall

LaunchIt Public Relations

858-490-1050

susan@launchitpr.com

Media Contact

Susan Fall, LaunchIt PR, 858-490-1050, susan@launchitpr.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE dexFreight

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.