- Around 20 surgeons and 20 nurses from leading European hospitals, across urology, gynaecology and general surgery participated in Dexter validation end of February and early March 2020
- Surgical teams successfully performed surgical procedures using Dexter, including draping, docking, suturing, dissection, switching between laparoscopy and robotics, removal and emergency scenarios
Distalmotion, a Swiss-based medical device company removing the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in minimally invasive surgical care, announced today the successful validation of its surgical robot Dexter. By confirming that it is safe for use and meets surgeons and nurses requirements, Dexter successful validation brings Distalmotion surgical robot Dexter one-step closer to commercialization.
The company announced that end of February and early March 2020 17 surgeons and 16 nurses from leading European hospitals, across urology, gynaecology and general surgery, participated in Dexter validation first step. In this phase, surgical teams successfully performed surgical procedures using Distalmotion's surgical robot, including draping, docking, use, switching between laparoscopy and robotics, removal and emergency scenarios. This phase confirmed Dexter performs as intended and can be used safely. As a second step, 2 urologists and 3 general surgeons performed 8 full procedures: 1 Nissen-fundoplication, 1 partial cystectomy, 3 cholecystectomies, 1 radial nephrectomy, 1 partial gastrectomy and 1 sigmoid mobilization. This second phase confirmed Dexter's full performance for procedures on life tissues.
Speaking about Dexter successful validation early March 2020, Michael Friedrich, Distalmotion CEO, said, "The Dexter validation is a major milestone towards the go-to-market of Distalmotion's surgical robot. We are now setting our sight on the final testing and verification before regulatory approval and commercialisation. Today's announcement is bringing us one step closer to our vision of establishing a new global standard of care allowing everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery."
About Distalmotion
Distalmotion's mission is to remove the complexity out of robotic surgery to fast track its widespread adoption in healthcare. The company has developed a surgical robot called Dexter. Manufactured in Switzerland, Dexter combines the affordability of laparoscopy with the benefits of robotic solutions to pioneer simplicity and versatility in the market for minimally invasive surgical care. Distalmotion's vision is to establish a new global standard of care to allow everyone to access the benefits of robotic surgery. The company is led by an experienced team and backed by strong investors, creating a trusted partner for health care systems globally. For more information, please visit: http://dexter.surgery and follow Distalmotion on LinkedIn and Twitter: @Distalmotion.
