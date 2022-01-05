TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Vivian Ngovu has been promoted to Vice President, Business Development.
Previously, Viv was a senior partner relations manager at DFO Global's affiliate network, Verve Direct, where she worked with independent global media buyers to market internal and client brands and products. She focused on optimizing marketing on platforms like Facebook, Google, and Native, consulted on new product development and marketing, and analyzed statistics and data to identify issues and optimize sales.
In her new role, Viv will onboard unique, qualified DTC advertisers, helping them acquire new customers across platforms and channels. She'll also market and sell DFO Global's additional capabilities, including Amazon services, customer service, product sourcing, SaaS, merchant processing, and more.
"We're excited for Viv to bring her experience in the affiliate space to new and existing advertisers," said Chief Growth Officer David Stellato. "Her understanding of campaigns, products, performance, and platforms will make an immediate impact on our clients' businesses."
"Our suite of capabilities make eCommerce easy," said Ngovu. "I'm excited to show brand and product owners the lift that performance marketing can bring."
Viv has been with DFO Global and Verve Direct for more than 6 years. She holds a BA from York University. When she's not working, she's researching crypto, practicing Japanese, cooking new dishes, and travelling and eating across the globe.
