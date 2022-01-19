DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DFW Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW), a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and girls entering technology fields, today announced its newest Advisory Council members. Barry Shurkey, CIO of NTT Data Services, has been named incoming chair. He will replace longstanding DFW*ATW advocate Valerie Freeman, CEO of BravoTECH. Joining Shurkey in their inaugural year on the Council are Saurajit Kanungo, president of Cyber Group, Inc., and Carina Reyes, executive managing director, Ernst & Young Global Consulting Services.
Shurkey has been an active member of the Advisory Council for over three years. Of his appointment, Freeman states, "I have been so blessed to work with Barry and am thrilled that he will be our new chair. He has been a big champion of women in technology and has provided much valuable advice and counsel to the organization."
In addition to his role at NTT Data Services, Shurkey is a major force in the North Texas IT community. His more than 30 years of IT services industry experience spans leadership roles with EDS and HP and award-winning work. He was named to the 2022 D CEO Dallas 500 Most Powerful Leaders and the 2020 Business Transformation 150 by Constellation Research. Shurkey was also the 2018 Tech Titan Corporate CIO Awardee; 2019 D Magazine CIO of the Year; and 2019 Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year Awardee.
"I am extremely honored and humbled by the opportunity to chair the Advisory Council for ATW," says Shurkey. "I want to thank Valerie for her leadership and guidance for the past seven years and appreciate her mentorship. I look forward to continuing to drive the mission and vision of ATW and build on the current success of the organization."
"Barry has been a key supporter of DFW*ATW and we are excited to see where his leadership will take us next," says Shanthi Rajaram, DFW*ATW president and Board of Directors chair. "We will miss Valerie's day-to-day involvement and are so pleased she will continue as an advisor. She made it her goal to make our Advisory Council as diverse and prestigious as possible, and we are very proud of everything she accomplished."
Shurkey and Rajaram will join Sabrina Chesney, executive director, in leading the non-profit in 2022.
About the Dallas Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women
The Dallas Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW) is a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields. Founded in 2002, it is the largest organization dedicated to women in technology in Dallas. Its membership consists of women, men, and corporate partners who support its mission through monthly meetings, advocacy, STEM initiatives, professional development programs, awards programs, and more. Learn more at http://www.dfwatw.org
Media Contact
Melissa Syphrett, DFW Alliance of Technology and Women, +1 469-378-4911, melissa.syphrett@dfwatw.org
SOURCE DFW Alliance of Technology and Women