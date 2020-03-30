FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of data availability, security and remote access solutions, today announced it is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.
The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with DH2i stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.
DH2i was recognized for its DxAdvantage™ Partner Program, under which value added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs) and other solutions providers are provided with simplified access to DH2i's world-class portfolio of data availability, security and remote access solutions, as well as its team of sales, marketing and service specialists in order to identify, fulfill and maximize sales opportunities. The DxAdvantage Partner Program includes, but is not limited to:
- Pre-qualified Leads – to help partners focus resources, drive conversion rates and enjoy faster time to profitability and growth.
- Partner Registration and Locator – to enable end customers to find and contact DH2i resellers.
- Discounts, Incentives & SPIFFs – to ensure the highest possible margins with additional generous incentives and bonuses for sales.
- MDF – market development finds (MDF) to help drive strategic partner market awareness and sales.
- Opportunity Registration – for margin protection.
- Demonstration Training & Support – partners can engage with DH2i to help provide customer demos and/or utilize DH2i's admin tour and build-out to incorporate demo capabilities directly.
- Sales Support – to ensure the fastest and highest close ratios.
- Service Training & Support – to ensure customer expectations are exceeded today, and tomorrow.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
"The DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program provides direct, simplified access to DH2i's robust portfolio of data availability, security and access solutions, in order to enable our partners to uniquely support end customers on their digital transformation journey. In today's IT and business climate, it is more critical than ever that customers can rest assured that their information and applications will always be available, protected and accessible – from the corporate to the home office," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "We are delighted that one of the premier voices in the channel community – CRN, has once again identified DH2i as standing out for its commitment to providing the technology solutions and support necessary to ensure our channel partners bolster their trusted advisor status while dramatically increasing their bottom-line."
About DH2i Software Solutions
- DxEnterprise - Multi-Platform Smart Availability - Manage a variety of workloads at the instance level—as well as Docker containers, and ensure the highest levels of availability (HA). Get instance mobility from any host, to any host, anywhere with just an application or container stop and restart.
- DxOdyssey – The SDP Networking Software for Zero Trust Security - Build lightweight, discreet, scalable and highly available Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) connections between on-premises and/or cloud environments for and between Windows and Linux without a VPN or direct link.
- DxConnect – Securely Access Your Information and Applications from Anywhere - Wherever your workforce may be, they need access to on-premises or cloud-based company resources like servers, desktops, and applications. Using a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) approach is the most secure way of achieving this. DxConnect is the SDP client software that allows remote access to DxOdyssey's SDP micro-tunnels. And, DxConnect ensures full data encryption and security in transit.
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
