Live Demo Will Show How to Enable Highly Available SQL Server AG In AKS With Scalable Secondary Replica Containers — AN INDUSTRY FIRST — Using DH2i's Smart Clustering Technology
FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i® the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart High Availability™ software for Windows and Linux, today announced it is joining with Microsoft to present a live webinar titled, "Crack the Code: Deploy SQL Server AG in Kubernetes Like a Boss."
When: June 8, 2022, at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Mountain Time (1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Eastern Time)
Why Attend: It's no secret. Deployment of Microsoft SQL Server Always On Availability Groups (AG) is far from straightforward. Add Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and SQL Server Docker containers to the equation and you have yourself a triple-stacker complexity sandwich. During this live webinar, Microsoft's Amit Khandelwal, Senior Program Manager, SQL Server and DH2i's Matt Shreve, Client Services Manager, will demonstrate how users can easily crack the code of SQL Server AG on AKS. The demo will show how to enable highly available SQL Server AG in AKS with scalable secondary replica containers—AN INDUSTRY FIRST—using DH2i's smart clustering technology.
Attendees will also learn how to:
- Easily and quickly provision an Always On Availability Group in SQL Server in AKS
- Scale SQL Server AG readable secondary replica containers to support new workload requests
- Enable fully automatic failover of the SQL Server AG primary to secondary replicas
Learn more and register here: https://dh2i.com/webinars/crack-the-code-deploy-sql-server-ag-in-kubernetes-like-a-boss/
