DxOdyssey® for IoT Takes Home Silver in Security Software, Hot Technology of the Year Category
FORT COLLINS, Colo. , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i® the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux, today announced it has been named a winner in the Globee® Awards, 2022 IT World Awards® honoring achievements and recognitions in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide. DH2i's DxOdyssey for IoT was named a Silver Globee Winner in the Security Software, Hot Technology of the Year category.
DxOdyssey for IoT extends DH2i's Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution to the edge, enabling organizations to build secure, application-level tunnels between edge devices, the datacenter, cloud and remote locations. DxOdyssey for IoT provides organizations with a single, cost-effective network connectivity solution that virtually eliminates any attack surface, achieving a Zero Trust network architecture. Secure communication can be achieved without legacy approaches to IoT connectivity such as VPNs, SD-WANs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive and complex to configure and widen attack surfaces. DxOdyssey for IoT can also be integrated with Microsoft Azure SQL Edge to create the ultimate end-to-end security solution for all IoT deployments.
"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
"DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build secure, dynamic workload-centric connections between edge devices, datacenter and cloud environments at the highest ROI – all while eliminating network attack surfaces," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "We are indeed honored to have been recognized by Globee® Awards, 2022 IT World Awards and its esteemed judges panel of more than 170 judges from around the world. We believe it is a testament to the fact that with DxOdyssey for IoT, organizations are finally freed from having to use traditional IoT connectivity solutions that rely on VPNs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive and tedious to configure, and create large and dangerous attack surfaces."
DxOdyssey for IoT is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and can be deployed directly as an IoT Edge Module within the Azure IoT Hub. Follow this link to access the DxOdyssey for IoT module in the Azure Marketplace or check out all DH2i listed offers.
Tweet this: DH2i Named A Winner in the Globee Awards, 2022 IT World Awards -- DxOdyssey for IoT Takes Home Silver in Security Software, Hot Technology of the Year Category https://dh2i.com/press/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey® and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is always-secure and always-on. To learn more, please visit: https://www.dh2i.com/, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
###
©DH2i Company 2022. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, DH2i, 1 508-397-0131, nicole.gorman@dh2i.com
SOURCE DH2i