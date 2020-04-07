FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it has teamed with Joseph D'Antoni, a Principal Consultant with Denny Cherry & Associates, to present a live webinar entitled, "Overcoming the HA/DR and Networking Challenges of SQL Server on Linux."
When:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Eastern Time)
Why Attend:
At the surface level, Microsoft SQL Server on Linux sounds like an IT pro's paradise. Organizations would like to adopt this technology for its ease of deployment and fit into automated build processes. However, there are some major roadblocks dissuading the industry from mass adoption: configuring high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) - and doing so across sites and clouds.
In this live webinar, attendees will learn how to mitigate the configuration challenges and typical headaches associated with traditional clustering solutions. SQL Server visionary Joey D'Antoni will show attendees how to use DH2i machine images to easily deploy highly available SQL Server on Linux into AWS—including across disparate sites, zones and regions.
About Joseph D'Antoni:
Joseph D'Antoni is an Architect and SQL Server MVP with over a decade of experience working in both Fortune 500 and smaller firms. He is currently Principal Consultant for Denny Cherry and Associates Consulting. He holds a BS in Computer Information Systems from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from North Carolina State University. He is a frequent speaker at PASS Summit, Microsoft Ignite, Code Camps, and SQL Saturday events.
Learn more and register here:
https://dh2i.com/overcoming-the-ha-dr-and-networking-challenges-of-sql-server-on-linux-with-joey-dantoni/
Tweet this:
@DH2i & @jdanton to Discuss How to Overcome the HA, DR and Networking Challenges of #Microsoft #SQLServer on #Linux https://dh2i.com/overcoming-the-ha-dr-and-networking-challenges-of-sql-server-on-linux-with-joey-dantoni/
#HighAvailability #DisasterRecovery #AWS #cloud #multicloud #SQLServer
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
PR Contact:
Nicole Gorman
Corporate Communications / PR
DH2i
M: 508-397-0131
nicole.gorman@dh2i.com