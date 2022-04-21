DxOdyssey for IoT Honored for Exceptional Innovation for Ensuring Zero Trust Security for IoT Deployments
FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux, today announced its DxOdyssey for IoT, edge-optimized software defined perimeter (SDP) solution, has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, a leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.
DxOdyssey for IoT extends a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to the edge, enabling organizations to build Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tunnels between edge devices, the datacenter, and the cloud. DxOdyssey for IoT provides organizations with a single, cost-effective network connectivity solution that virtually eliminates any attack surface, achieving a Zero Trust Network Architecture. Secure communication can be achieved without legacy approaches to IoT connectivity such as VPNs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive, complex to configure and widen network attack surfaces, making IoT networks more vulnerable to attack. DxOdyssey for IoT can also be integrated with Microsoft Azure SQL Edge to create the ultimate end-to-end security solution for all IoT deployments.
"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate DH2i for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World.
"It is my pleasure to recognize DxOdyssey for IoT, an innovative solution that earned DH2i the 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from DH2i in the future."
"DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build secure, dynamic workload-centric connections between edge devices, datacenter and cloud environments at the highest ROI – all while eliminating network attack surfaces," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "We are indeed honored to have been recognized by TMC's IoT Evolution World and its esteemed judges' panel. We believe it is a reflection on the fact that with DxOdyssey for IoT, organizations are finally freed from having to use traditional IoT connectivity solutions that rely on VPNs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive and tedious to configure, and create large and dangerous attack surfaces."
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.
About TMC
Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022.Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart High Availability Clustering software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey® and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure always-on." To learn more, please visit: http://www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
