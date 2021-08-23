WESTON, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of the world's leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, announced it will fill more than 200 new positions at its Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG) distribution center. In addition, at the beginning of 2021, the company raised its hourly wages in CVG by approximately 30%, with starting pay ranging from $20.50 to $22.00 per hour depending on the position and shift.
There are a mix of full- and part-time positions and shifts available that include health benefits and tuition reimbursement. Some of the jobs available include parcel sorting, package handling, scanning and data entry. Employees at DHL eCommerce Solutions handle mostly lightweight (<5 lbs.) parcels and packages.
The CVG distribution center is centrally located near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Candidates can apply by visiting dhl.com/ecommerce-jobs or texting DHLeC to 97211.
DHL eCommerce Solutions currently has 19 distribution centers and three corporate offices in the United States. Through its "DHL Delivers Jobs" hiring extravaganza from August 23-27, it seeks to expand its workforce by 68.5% throughout the country by the end of 2021.
– End –
On the Internet: dpdhl.de/press
Follow us at: twitter.com/DHLeCommerce
Follow us at: LinkedIn eCommerce Solutions
DHL – The logistics company for the world
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.
Media Contact
Andrea Scarpulla, Deutsche Post DHL Group, +1 954-593-9805, Andrea.Scarpulla@dhl.com
SOURCE Deutsche Post DHL Group