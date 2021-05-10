TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, was recognized as one of the best workplaces to work in Canada, earning the 13th place for 2021. The company also received the recognition for one of the best workplaces for women in 2021 in the country.
"We take pride in our culture, one in which we continuously make an effort to create an open, inclusive environment built on respect and results, where our employees know they're heard and their efforts are recognized," said Andrew Williams, CEO for DHL Express Canada. "We're a global company that values diversity, ambition and a collaborative can-do attitude."
DHL Express was also recognized as the second best place to work globally of all examined companies around the world in 2020. In its 2020 employer ranking, Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE recognized the extensive investments and implementations of various initiatives to create a positive, motivating and appreciative working atmosphere in more than 220 countries and territories. Every year, Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program.
The DHL Express strategy is built on four key strategic pillars – the first being "motivated people." To achieve this, the company is committed to engaging, empowering and supporting a safe environment that maximizes productivity. During the COVID-19 outbreak, DHL pivoted to a remote setup for its office staff. To care for its frontline employees, the company ensured safety by providing PPE such as masks and gloves, investing more than $500,000 CAD in physical distancing set-ups throughout its facilities, implementing new safety standards, and granting fully-paid sick leave to those employees who were impacted by the COVID-19 virus and endured mandatory quarantines.
"The pandemic has tested frontline companies like DHL Express like never before and we're proud that our employees have risen to the challenge. Despite the pandemic still affecting our lives, and the safety of our employees remaining a top priority, they insist on being part of the solution to support communities and bolster global trade," said Williams. "It is our purpose to connect people and improve lives. This applies to our customers and our employees. We strive to live a culture where people enjoy coming to work and feel part of a greater team every day."
Throughout COVID-19 lockdowns, the company has continued activities and ran a series of initiatives to keep employees active and motivated. These include new hire onboarding and hiring via online video platforms, and the continuation of its employee scholarship program, granting in 2020 six new scholarships of up to $8,000 CAD and renewing 14 more for recipients between 2017 and 2019.
The company runs other HR initiatives to continuously improve the working conditions of its teams: be it 'DHL4her', a program dedicated to supporting and developing women, DHL's Got Heart, which enables DHL to support the causes that its people are passionate about outside of work, or CIS, the 'Certified International Specialist' learning program which offers various curriculums, equipping DHL Express employees with the knowledge that they need to be motivated to deliver the best quality service for customers each day.
Other programs that went fully online: the company ran its first-ever virtual Employee Appreciation Week – replacing its annual in-person events to bring everyone together from the DHL community. Each day featured a different online event, including interactive sessions, Fit for Work / Fit for Life modules, and fun celebrations with music and dancing. In addition, the company's Employee of the Quarter / Year program continues to recognize outstanding team members and their accomplishments to the company.
The company also extended its efforts to the children of its employees. DHL Express sent gift bags with Thank You cards, toys and other treats to more than 1250 kids, all the daughters and sons of DHL employees throughout the country, to bring them joy in times when they were also affected by the pandemic.
Employees received a one-time bonus of 300 EUR for their remarkable efforts during this pandemic, and last month, DHL Express Canada dedicated 10 billboards to thank all of its employees for their efforts during COVID-19.
"We want our employees to know that we appreciate all the work and dedication they've demonstrated, especially during difficult and uncertain times," Williams said. "This pandemic has changed the way we work and the way people shop, and when more people started shopping online, and when more companies started using e-commerce to reach their customers, it was thanks to our DHL employees that we were able to meet these growing demands."
The billboards, which read "Thank You, DHL Heroes," are displayed in Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
DHL Express made it to 42 national best workplaces lists, with an additional 17 countries achieving certification status.
