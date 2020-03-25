FRISCO, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare, an affiliate telemedicine company of Careington International Corporation, is announcing two new consumer plans now available that include access to both physician and mental wellness services to individuals concerned about Coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as other illnesses and mental health concerns.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., telemedicine has been recognized as a valuable resource that connects patients and health care providers via phone or video. With the increase of people visiting doctors' offices, urgent care clinics and ERs, DialCare plays an important role in minimizing the quantity of people visiting these locations, reducing exposure to the virus, and offering an alternative to receive care for other health conditions.
DialCare Physician Access is a telemedicine service for non-emergency illnesses and general care. Members have direct access to state-licensed and credentialed doctors, via phone or video consultations, to receive treatment for common ailments, including colds, the flu and more. DialCare doctors are available 24/7/365. When medically appropriate, a doctor may prescribe a short-term, non-DEA controlled medication.
DialCare doctors can answer questions and offer up-to-date information about COVID-19, assess potential symptoms, discuss the differences between COVID-19 and other viral infections and recommend next steps.
DialCare Mental Wellness is designed to provide mental health assistance from licensed mental health professionals via phone or video consultations. Mental health professionals can assist members with conditions such as depression, anxiety and grief. Appointments are available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, so anyone experiencing anxiety or stress related to COVID-19, or other conditions, can get help.
DialCare is announcing two new pricing models with access to both services. DialCare Subscription Plan members pay a flat rate of just $7.95/month, plus $40 for physician consultations and $70 for mental wellness consultations. DialCare Consult Plan members simply pay $65 per physician consultation and $95 per mental wellness consultation with no monthly membership fee.
To learn more or sign up, visit DialCare.com or call 855-335-2255.
