CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DialogTech, the leading AI-powered call tracking and conversation analytics solution for enterprise marketers, has been named the Best Attribution Solution by The Drum Digital Advertising Awards 2020.
"We're honored to be recognized by The Drum Digital Advertising Awards as the top attribution solution," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of DialogTech. "At DialogTech we provide marketers with a unique and innovative platform to measure, analyze, and optimize one of the most powerful drivers of revenue today: inbound phone calls. Our AI-powered solution turns phone conversations into actionable first-party data that marketers use to increase revenue, personalize experiences, and decrease customer acquisition costs. This award is a reflection of DialogTech's dedication to providing our customers with the best call attribution and analytics solution in the industry."
The Drum Awards honor the best in technology and digital media in marketing, and the Best Attribution Solution award category recognizes technology that provides the most powerful attribution data for advertisers and generates strong client satisfaction. The judges — a panel made up of industry leaders in marketing and advertising — announced DialogTech as a winner because it is a "full-stack solution that solves a lot of challenges for marketers."
Inbound calls have always been one of the most valuable conversions for businesses in healthcare, automotive, financial services, insurance, home services, travel, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing have only made calls more important, as consumers reluctant to engage with businesses in person are now calling. To drive growth, marketers in these industries need accurate data on how their paid and organic media generate valuable sales calls.
DialogTech's unique AI-powered solution not only attributes — but intelligently routes, records, transcribes, and analyzes — the calls marketers generate from their online and offline advertising, SEO, website, and more. DialogTech eliminates the costly blind spot calls leave in customer journey analytics by providing marketers and their agency partners complete insight into how their channels, ads, keywords, campaigns, and webpages drive calls that convert to customers and revenue.
When consumers call, DialogTech captures the caller's phone number, location, and the marketing source that drove the call, then uses AI to analyze the conversation and call experience to measure if the call was answered, caller intent, conversion outcome, call value, and more. That combined data is activated in a business' martech stack, CRM, and digital ad platforms like Google Ads and Facebook, making it easy for marketers to accurately measure ROI, deliver more personalized experiences, and make smarter optimizations to generate more customers and revenue and decrease acquisition costs.
"I love the analytics on phone calls DialogTech provides and have already found several actionable cases in the data. It's enabled us to find and correct issues with call handling costing us revenue, generate more of the right callers from our marketing, and better convert them to service appointments," said Chuck Weaver, Senior Manager of Business Initiatives at GE Appliances.
About DialogTech
DialogTech provides the leading AI-driven conversation intelligence platform for marketers at businesses that value inbound phone calls. When consumers call, DialogTech turns those conversations into actionable insights businesses use to improve marketing ROI, increase sales conversions, and deliver more personalized customer experiences, both online and over the phone. Recognized as the leader and pioneer in call analytics since 2007, DialogTech is the trusted conversation intelligence platform for many of the world's most successful brands and agencies. For more information, visit www.dialogtech.com.