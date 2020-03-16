SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), today announced a partnership with Crosschq, the leading provider of digital reference checking powered by Human Intelligence Hiring™, to offer a bundled solution to support companies confronting a changing workforce and new-hire landscape. The bundle is being offered free to new customers through June 1.
By combining the Dialpad and Crosschq platforms, companies that are still growing their employee base will receive immediate support for end-to-end interviewing and hiring where direct human contact has become more limited. With Dialpad, hiring managers and recruiters can remotely and reliably talk, text, and video chat with job candidates, maintaining in-depth and personal interactions and interviews. Crosschq adds the additional layer of human intelligence by gathering direct and authentic insights that can be converted into powerfully predictive data to ensure candidates are well matched for the company, job and culture they are considering. The combination is a best-in-class remote communication and candidate insights platform.
"At Dialpad, we recognize that we have a unique opportunity to support companies moving towards a more remote workforce, and we want to make the transition as easy as possible," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "Our platform enables employees to stay connected and be productive, maintaining regular business operations. Through our partnership with Crosschq, we can extend our services beyond communications and conferencing to also helping with the virtual hiring process."
"We want to support people seeking employment and companies needing to hire, even in times of adversity. In our partnership with Dialpad, we want to provide assistance to help overcome obstacles related to in-person hiring through a remote solution that works on behalf of the business and the candidate," said Mike Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq. "We believe the trend towards more remote work options and remote hiring options will continue, and we will support this through our technology platform in any way we can."
Sign up at dialpad.com/going-remote or crosschq.com/going-remote, or contact sales@dialpad.com or sales@crosschq.com for more information.
About Dialpad
Dialpad is a business phone system with a mission to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM). Today more than 62,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench. To learn more, visit www.dialpad.com.
About Crosschq
Crosschq™ is a technology platform that uses human intelligence to help companies hire and retain the best talent. Through proprietary software and science, Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company's cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias and protects privacy. Founded in 2017, Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures, and other well-known Silicon Valley Investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.