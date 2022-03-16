NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global fintech firm, Diamante Blockchain, announces another media partnership with the world's largest event, CryptoWorldCon (CWC) Miami 2022. The grand event is scheduled to happen on April 1-2, 2022, at the renowned venue, James L. Knight Center. It will have the presence of the world's high-profile individuals and organizations, exceptional industry leaders, influencers, and innovators of the crypto and blockchain communities.
The CrytoWorldCon is one of the significant comeback events after the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 15,000 attendees participating from different walks of life. The 2-day conference aims to create a global impact converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. The CWC is focused to happen on cutting-edge industry trends with informative panel discussions, celebrity guest speakers, and offers a great networking opportunity that ultimately revolves around the blockchain and crypto space. It also covers a wide range of discussions on DeFi, CEFI, DEX, NFT, Metaverse, and other trending technological innovations in fintech and other industries, including the mentoring sessions for the attendees.
The iconic VIP guest speakers, Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Carmelo Milian, CEO and Co-Founder, Polka City, are scheduled to be in attendance. The CWC will host a variety of startups looking for investors, strategic partners, and advisors. The event also supports a local nonprofit organization based in Southwest Florida, Heroes Unmasked, that works to render aid to all unwell children. The CWC will be the game-changing platform that embraces the socio and economic advancements and potential adaption in the blockchain & cryptocurrency world.
The CWC will also have global, world-class speakers such as Jaime Rogozinski, Priya Guliani. Indira Kempis Martinez, Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr, Lior Lamesh, Shiv Aggarwal, Adam Healy, etc. It will be hosted by the Award-Winning Master of Ceremonies, Paul Gamache.
The CryptoWorldCon event provides almost all the exceptional opportunities to the blockchain and cryptocurrency world. So to know more about the event, visit http://www.cryptoworldcon.com.
About Diamante Blockchain:
Diamante Blockchain is a global, decentralized finance platform successfully implementing and developing a competitive blockchain-enabled ecosystem for trade, payments, and financing. The firm is co-founded by entrepreneurs Dinesh Patel and Chirag Jetani to make the Diamante ecosystem really exciting for the rapidly evolving tech and innovation. The DeFi products and services facilitate real-time value across the Diamante ecosystem and instantly enable users to move assets.
The Diamante Ecosystem consists
(i) Proprietary blockchain network - Diamante Net
(ii) DIAM - The native digital asset of the Diamante ecosystem
(iii) DeFi payments application - PayCircle
iv) NFT-Metaverse platform
