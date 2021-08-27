NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc., a global fintech company, expands its virtual media presence across the globe. The company has been actively participating and growing its footprint by featuring in various podcasts and talk shows.
The Diamante company has experienced rapid growth in multiple product lines, from initiating pilot testing for their DeFi payments application, PayCircle to announcing the launch of its NFT-based diamond auction house.
In recent months, the company has gained significant credibility with its extensive strategic growth and product management by changing the world's approaches to adapt DeFi and blockchain technologies.
The company continues its aggressive media presence, and for credibility, a few of the references are listed below.
1. The Irish Tech News Podcast
2. Future Hacker Podcast - episode 1 & 2
3. The Advancement Series with Ted Danson on CNBC
"By establishing global key industry partnerships in the first half of 2021, we further advanced our vision of building a global DeFi platform that the world has been looking forward to," said Chirag Jetani, Diamante's COO and Co-founder.
"Our main motto is to convey about the comfortable and convenient ecosystem (open for all) that continues to deliver sustainable value to our customers and clients in the long term. We will continue to grow, adapt, and enrich the presence through digital platforms in the USA and abroad, so our global audience can make use of it," added Lalit Choudhary, Head of Marketing.
-About the Company:
Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc. is a global, decentralized finance platform successfully implementing and developing a competitive blockchain-enabled ecosystem for trade, payments, and financing.
The company's DeFi payments application, PayCircle (competing with the world's largest payment processors), and native digital asset, DIAM to go live soon. They have a user consortium of over 400 diamond industry participants representing $82 billion of potential revenue. The Diamante ecosystem consists
(i) Proprietary blockchain network - Diamante Net
(ii) Consortium of luxury goods and service industry stakeholders - Diamante Consortium
(iii) DeFi payments application - PayCircle
