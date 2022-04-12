The fintech firm expands its partnerships and media presence, driving toward growth and innovation, worldwide.
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc., the global fintech company, expands its virtual media presence worldwide with its presence in various podcasts and talk shows. With its fast-growing technological infrastructure, high-caliber operations, and reliable solutions for the Fintech industry, the company is rapidly establishing an impressive track record across the globe.
The Diamante Ecosystem is expanding in multiple product lines from DeFi to cross-border payments to NFTs. In recent months, the company has gained a significant media presence with active participation in engaging global Podcasts and substantial Partnerships. The company continues to expand its brand presence with a few below-listed Podcasts.
The company's Co-founder & COO, Chirag Jetani, shared his insights on how Diamante is building low-cost payment rails, DeFi solutions to transform the Fintech industry. On the other hand, Arijit Biswas, the company's Chief Technical Officer, spoke about Cyber Security at Diamante Blockchain. To know more, listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Happy Hour. He had also shared his insights and views on the evolution of blockchain technology and how the markets currently making use of it, the development of the crypto market, and the NFTs trends on the Future Hacker Podcast.
"It is ultimately for the better living of the world around us through improvised decentralized footprints," said the company's Co-founder & CEO, Dinesh Patel. We will continue to grow and extend our DeFi solutions across the globe, he added.
About the Company
Diamante Blockchain Holdings Inc. is a global, decentralized finance platform successfully implementing and developing a competitive blockchain-enabled ecosystem for trade, payments, and financing.
The company's DeFi payments application, PayCircle (competing with the world's largest payment processors), and native digital asset, DIAM to go live soon. They have a user consortium of over 400 diamond industry participants representing $82 billion of potential revenue. The Diamante ecosystem consists
The Diamante Ecosystem consists of:
(i) Proprietary blockchain network - Diamante Net
(ii) DIAM - The native digital asset of the Diamante ecosystem
(iii) DeFi payments application - PayCircle
(iv) NFT-Metaverse platform
Meet the Team: https://diamanteblockchain.com/our-leadership/
The company is hiring for various roles in India. To know more information, visit http://www.diamanteblockchain.com or write to support@diamanteblockchain.com.
