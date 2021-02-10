FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diameter Health, a fast-growing leader in health data interoperability and optimization, today announced the appointment of Mary Lantin as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Lantin will focus on scaling the organization and will lead the strategy, product, informatics, client services, finance, and operations teams. The announcement comes on the heels of the company securing an $18 million Series B investment in December 2020.
Lantin is a highly regarded executive with an established track record of success in developing and operationalizing organizations' strategic visions. She most recently served as President and General Manager at Optum Analytics for Payer and Provider Solutions where she oversaw a $200 million line of business with a client portfolio comprising more than 100 payers and 450 providers, in addition to a product portfolio of over 15 solutions. She also spearheaded the successful integration of commercial and operational teams after Optum's acquisition of The Advisory Board Company.
"We're extremely fortunate to have someone of Mary's caliber and experience to lead our strategic and operational initiatives," said Eric Rosow, Diameter Health Chief Executive Officer. "A seasoned leader, and Diameter Health's first President and Chief Operating Officer, Mary will play a critical role in ensuring our business successfully scales during a period of extraordinary growth. We are thrilled to welcome Mary to the team and confident she will make an immediate, positive impact on the organization and our customers as we seek to more broadly support enterprises as a foundational component to data interoperability and liquidity."
Prior to joining Optum, Lantin held senior leadership roles at various health information technology companies where she developed and executed strategies for rapid deployment of enterprise-wide analytics solutions. Lantin served as Vice President of Client Services at Humedica, where her operational leadership and focus on client satisfaction scaled the clinical analytics start-up and contributed to Humedica's acquisition by Optum in 2013. She earned a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a master's in public health from Harvard University.
"I am thrilled to join the Diameter Health team, particularly at such an exciting and pivotal time. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the critical need for and value of optimized clinical data. The future of healthcare depends on data liquidity across digital health transactions, and Diameter Health's FHIR-enabled technology is leading the industry in transforming clinical data into a valuable digital health asset," said Lantin. "I am delighted to be part of an innovative company like Diameter Health that is dedicated to delivering interoperability at scale."
About Diameter Health:
Diameter Health is the standard for health data optimization, transforming raw patient information into the highest quantity and quality of interoperable data for healthcare organizations. Powered by automated, scalable, auditable technology and a team of industry experts, Diameter Health delivers actionable and enriched data that enables real-time transactions, improved analytics, reduced cost, and better care outcomes. The Diameter Health technology enables organizations that depend on multi-source clinical data streams, such as health plans, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), healthcare IT, life insurers, and health systems to realize greater value from their data. For more information, visit http://www.diameterhealth.com or contact us at info@diameterhealth.com.
