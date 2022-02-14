FILLMORE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership will ensure that Diamond Realty, a family-founded firm well-equipped to handle the new challenges modern-day real estate presents, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Diamond Realty is led by husband-and-wife duo Theresa Robledo and Henry Robledo. Theresa Robledo, a lifelong Ventura County resident and former paralegal, has been a licensed real estate agent since 2005 and a licensed broker since 2010. She's also the President of the Women's Council of Realtors® for Ventura County. Henry Robledo is a former Cement Mason Journeyman and Certified Home Inspector who has drawn on his extensive technical expertise, practical approach, and problem-solving abilities to achieve clients' real estate goals since 2009. Together with their son, Adrian Robledo, the co-founders leverage their unique blend of backgrounds to educate clients on legal matters as much as on the integrity of a home.
Diamond Realty works with a variety of clients, including first-time buyers and sellers, investors, and retirees. The firm serves clients throughout Southern California, including the growing suburbs of Ventura and North Los Angeles counties. It also offers property management services throughout the region.
Partnering with Side will ensure Diamond Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Diamond Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Diamond Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"At Diamond Realty, we're experts at navigating challenging real estate matters to help clients buy or sell with confidence," said Theresa Robledo. Henry Robledo added, "Our partnership with Side empowers us with the state-of-the-art tech, marketing, and administrative services we need to expand and boldly face the new challenges and opportunities the market will present in the coming years."
About Diamond Realty
Diamond Realty is a family-founded business leading the way in 21st-century real estate. Its team of professionals has the talent and drive to successfully represent clients on either side of the transaction — buying or selling. Diamond Realty is committed to serving the Southern California real estate market with top-notch service and top-tier results that encourage clients to return time and again. For more information, visit http://www.diamondrealtyteam.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
