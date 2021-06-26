WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diamond Tool Store has the same products you love, with a brand new look!
Diamond Tool Store is excited to announce its new partnership with Shopify. Diamond Tool Store has teamed up with Shopify to offer a new, amazing website on the best eCommerce platform.
Diamond Tool Store's new website offers a fresh new look with a new user experience, new products, new condensed categories, fresh monthly sales, Norton shopping guarantee, new extended warranty options, and more.
Diamond Tool Store now offers extended warranties at the time of purchase either online or through a sales representative. Customers can take advantage of this great offer and if something happens to their machine, they can have it replaced for free. This is a great option for shops, contractors, home owners, and more.
Norton Buy Safe and Price Guarantee is a new feature of the website as well. This great feature offers three benefits. First, customers are protected from identity theft not only when they are shopping on our website, but when a customer makes a purchase, they are covered for 30 days after purchase. So if you purchase on Diamond Tool Store and lose your wallet a week later, your identity is still covered under our plan. It can also provide a price match for 30 days and some shipping benefits.
New brands include: Imer Group, Vestil, and EIK Solution. Imer Group offers high quality products for construction including concrete pumps, mixers, track buggies, saws, and more. Vestil offers a very large and diverse selection for material and handling equipment for all types of products. Products such as loading dock equipment, cranes, carts and dollies, facility maintenance, ladders, scissor lift tables, stackers, hoppers, and much more. EIK Solution and Diamond Tool Store offer heavy duty construction equipment such as large excavators, buckets, and more. These new brands make a great addition to our extensive product line.
The website's new look and feel has been designed with user experience in mind. The website offers easier and more concise categories to help find products. Our updated search features make it easier than ever to find products quickly and easily. The website also has new images and videos to help customers make the best choice for their job.
Financing remains available for orders over $1,000. This is risk-free, no obligation! We are partnered with one of the best finance companies in the industry who deal with our clientele, daily.
Rest assured, Diamond Tool Store will still deliver your order with the utmost care and urgency. We would like to thank our customers, new and existing for supporting our business for the past 30 years.
