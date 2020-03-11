MORGANTOWN, W.Va, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Scott Beattie, Ph.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Achiever in the field of Bio Chemistry Research.
Now retired, Dr. Beattie worked in bio-chemistry for over sixty years, establishing herself as a hard working researcher in the field of biological sciences. Before retirement, she was very fond of researching, using creativity, and working with students at West Virginia University School of Medicine. For twenty-one years, she served as Chair for the Department of Biochemistry, taking on the position of Chair for both the Departments of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology for the last five years of her tenure. She has stated that, "the work was often challenging, but interesting and fun".
By listening to presentations at research forums, dissertation proposals, and defenses, Dr. Beattie gained a greater understanding of the varied research interests delivered by the biochemistry department. She and her students helped the department achieve major contributions to science, which resulted in the department being praised for their educational outcomes in both biochemistry and pharmacology. Overall, she has helped to shape the reputation of West Virginia University School of Medicine held by the larger scientific community.
Prior to embarking on her professional journey, Dr. Beattie earned a Bachelor of Arts with high honors in Biology from Swarthmore College. She then went on to earn a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh. Upon retirement, she was appointed Professor Emeritus at the West Virginia University School of Medicine.
Dr. Beattie is affiliated with the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Cancer Society, and Christian Help. She has served for two years on the administrative board of the West Virginia University Retirees Association.
When not at work, she can be found at volunteer centers where she distributes free meals, toys, and clothing donations for those who are in need.
In her spare time, Dr. Beattie enjoys spending time with her four children and raising her grandchildren.
She would like to dedicate this recognition in memoriam to Seymore Koritz, Ph.D., and Liviu Clejan, Ph.D.
