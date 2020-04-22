NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has released the Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center to inform and enable technologists to manage their career, and to assist employers in understanding tech trends and recruiting tech talent during and beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Dice also released its Q1 Tech Job Report, which illustrates early expert insights on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the technology industry.
Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center
Dice is committed to helping technologists and tech employers across the U.S. manage their careers and hiring as the technology sector changes due the effects of the novel coronavirus. The Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center is a new tool for clients and candidates that includes upcoming virtual career fairs, data visualizations of job posting and job title trends, open remote jobs, roles by location, tech career and hiring resources, along with the latest industry insights and articles.
"We're pleased to be able to share Dice's COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center with the larger tech community. Dice's deep knowledge and critical understanding of changing trends in technology careers puts us in a unique position to share proprietary data and timely content that allows us all to manage through the pandemic," stated Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
Dice Tech Job Report: Q1 2020 – The Early Impact of COVID-19 on Tech Hiring
To bring more transparency to COVID-19's impact on technology, the content of the Q1 2020 Dice Tech Job Report focuses on Q1 2020 job posting volume to demonstrate the outbreak's early effects on the tech industry by location, role and skill, at both the macro and micro levels.
COVID-19's impact on tech hubs in an ever-changing employer landscape
So far, the impact of COVID-19 is significantly less severe in technology than in other industries. First quarter tech job postings saw significant increases when compared to Q1 of 2019, with both established and emerging tech hubs growing due to the tech industry being more insulated from the effects of COVID-19 than other industries such as retail, food, hospitality and tourism. In early April 2020, job posting data appears to be softening, but not to a magnitude that is out of the trailing twelve-month average range, making regional and skill-based trends important to understanding the emerging environment.
In the first quarter, the impact of the coronavirus on tech hiring was relatively small. Only four of the top tech hubs (Boston, MA: -6%; Columbus, OH: -5%; Atlanta, GA: -4%; New York, NY: -1%) saw a reduction in jobs posted in March 2020 compared to February 2020. The majority of tech hubs showed month-over-month increases from February – March 2020:
- Raleigh, NC: 28% increase
- San Diego, CA: 23% increase
- Arlington, VA: 20% increase
Far-reaching effects of COVID-19 require businesses to pivot
For many tech leaders however, the degree to which COVID-19 has impacted company operations has been unexpectedly far-reaching. As one example, while some employers already had remote work policies in place, others had to drastically adjust for business to continue. Cities like Atlanta, Boston, Columbus and New York that host a mix of both tech startups and big tech firms are struggling to handle the increased load on their services as they adjust to a new paradigm.
Other employers are growing their workforces to manage demand. Amazon increased its tech job postings by 110% between February and March to hire for software developers and network engineers to mitigate the demands of consumers around the U.S. Similarly, Walmart increased its tech job postings in March by 64%, primarily to fill software developer and project manager roles.
Employers Growing Their Workforce Between Feb-Mar 2020
Employer
% Change
Amazon
110%
Cisco Systems
71%
Walmart
64%
Parsons Infrastructure
61%
NBC
43%
Advanced Micro Devices
42%
Sony
38%
Sapient Corporation
29%
SAIC
28%
Vmware Incorporated
24%
Necessary tech roles during crisis and beyond
Following the same trend as job postings, most tech occupations showed significant growth in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 – for example:
- Front End Developer: +68% YoY
- Computer Programmer: +58% YoY
- Java Developer: +52% YoY
- .NET Developer: +46% YoY
- DevOps Engineer: +39% YoY
However, COVID-19 is affecting many of tech's top occupations. Software developer (-8%) and network engineer (-3%) roles both saw a decline in postings from February to March 2020, likely due to employers deprioritizing new development projects and shifting focus to stability and adoption of work-from-home status. Occupations like cybersecurity engineer (+20%), systems engineer (+11%) and systems administrator (+7%) have all increased significantly in the last two months, as employers focus on scaling infrastructure, ensuring security for remote employees and maintaining core platforms.
"While job postings in certain locations have softened in recent weeks, businesses are still in desperate need of high-quality technologists who can keep businesses operating seamlessly as the need for remote work and social distancing increases. Tech professionals can assist businesses with strategy shifts to better meet immediate and ongoing needs such as infrastructure maintenance, cloud architecture expansion or digitization," said Zeile.
Full Report Access
- Download the Report
- Full Report for Press: Press can email kristianna.sanders@dice.com for an ungated link to the full report for viewing or download
Read more on Dice Insights: Dice Job Report: Tech Hiring Strong Despite Pandemic
About the Report
The Dice Tech Job Report is a comprehensive look at the fastest growing tech hubs, occupations and skills through the analysis of job posting data provided by Burning Glass Technologies, alongside insights from Dice's expertise and industry knowledge. This Q1 2020 report includes:
- Comparisons between Q1 of 2019 and Q1 of 2020.
- Comparisons between February and March of 2020 to represent COVID-19's impact on the tech industry thus far.
- Weekly job posting volume from December 28, 2019 to April 11, 2020 to provide a more granular look at the weekly fluctuations in tech job postings.
About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) service.
Dice Instagram | Dice Twitter: Employers, Dice Twitter: Candidates | Dice Employer Facebook | Dice Candidate Facebook
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
Media Contact
Kristianna Sanders
dicemedia@dice.com
303-562-0337