NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has released Dice Private Email, implementing anonymous email addresses for candidates and clients alike, to deliver next-level privacy protections and ensure the most relevant communications between technologists and employers.
Privacy and security remain critical in technology's ever-changing landscape. With the release of Dice Private Email, when candidates make their profile visible, their personal email will be automatically anonymized. This change gives candidates full control over when they share their personal email address. Alongside privacy solutions for technologists, Dice Private Email will allow clients to receive detailed email metrics about how effective their candidate communications are, emphasizing mutual respect among Dice's trusted network of technologists, recruiters and hiring companies.
"Dice is committed to providing the best experience for technologists. With Dice Private Email, we are empowering active technologists who make their profiles visible with increased privacy and control. Now candidates have the ability to select which opportunities they wish to respond to and provide feedback for clients regarding relevancy. Our goal is to connect the best quality tech talent with the most relevant client opportunities," shared Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
Dice Private Email: Simple, safe, relevant and fully optimized
- Easily connect. Clients can connect with candidates easily and instantly, whether directly from their ATS or other email system, using a candidate's anonymous email address. Messages can be sent, read or replied to the same way they are today. Technologists can now choose when to share their personal email address with recruiters.
- Improved message relevance. When technologists make their profile visible and receive an anonymous email address, they can now unsubscribe from irrelevant messages and provide specific feedback about what wasn't relevant. Over time, this helps candidates receive the most pertinent opportunities.
- Measurable results. By providing clients with direct candidate feedback along with detailed email metrics about how well their communications are landing with candidates, recruiters can continually improve and optimize their messages to motivate candidates to respond at higher rates.
"Dice Private Email is a big step in continuing to build upon our marketplace's trust by improving relevance, ultimately making it easier to hire the best tech talent from our best-in-class candidate database. Dice's Private Email solution will help recruiters stay ahead of the competition while providing technologists with the security and solutions they need to be successful along their career journey," shared Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) service.
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
